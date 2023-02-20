(From left): Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria with Kīngitanga representatives. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

“Haere mai” was definitely the message for Saturday’s special visitors to Hamilton Gardens - Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, accompanied by Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Co-operation.

Their whistlestop tour of Aotearoa, to promote and deepen New Zealand’s trade relationship with Sweden, included three stops in the Waikato, with visits to local recycling company Saveboard and Marphone Dairy Farm as well as the award-winning Hamilton Gardens, which receive more visits than any other attraction in the city.

On arrival at the gardens, the visitors were met by Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and welcomed to the Te Parapara Garden with a mihi whakatau [welcoming ceremony] which included greetings from Kīngi Tūheitia, who was unable to be there.

Seated beneath a gazebo on a sunny day, the royal couple clearly enjoyed the traditional Māori words and song. The mention of the previous welcome they had received Downunder in Australia earlier in the week drew smiles, followed by the assumption that “the rest of the tour paled in comparison”! Clearly, a Kiwi welcome is the most memorable of all.

Minister Forssell, speaking on behalf of the entire Swedish delegation, began his speech in te reo Māori, claiming it to be probably the worst that anyone had ever heard, before offering the sympathies of the delegation to the people of New Zealand following the devastating damage caused by the catastrophic visit of Cyclone Gabrielle, and explaining that during a visit to Te Papa in Wellington, they had learned the meaning of ‘kia kaha’, which he felt was a suitable sentiment to offer to everyone at this time.

He explained the reasons for the visit, and told guests that New Zealand had just signed a free trade agreement with the European Union - ahead of Australia, who are still negotiating - which they had been happy to secure under Sweden’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

(From left): Princess Victoria, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Co-operation Johan Forssell, Prince Daniel, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate and Deputy Mayor Angela O'Leary in the Ancient Egyptian Garden. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed the guests to the garden on behalf of the city and introduced the garden’s director, Lucy Ryan, who gave a further greeting and an interesting overview of the Te Parapara Garden where everyone was gathered. She also ensured that, as per Māori custom, everyone had indeed been welcomed once, welcomed twice, and welcomed three times.

After Their Royal Highnesses had been introduced to members of the Māori welcoming party and garden staff, they were shown the Te Parapara garden in more detail before embarking on a short tour of other areas, including the Tudor Garden, Kitchen Garden and Concept Garden, ending at the Ancient Egyptian Garden.

Princess Victoria showed a great interest in the various styles of gardens throughout the tour. A number of local Swedish visitors had gathered in Time Court hoping to see the royal guests, and they were not disappointed.

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Minister Forssell (right) with the local Swedish visitors. Photo / Julia McCarthy-Fox

The delight of both Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel when they emerged through a gateway to cheers and a sea of Swedish flags was obvious, and they spent time chatting with the excited visitors before posing for a photograph with them at the Princess’ suggestion.

Although they had been running late throughout the visit, the royal couple refused to hurry and clearly appreciated the hospitality on offer in our region, before departing for an official lunch hosted by the mayor.

- Julia McCarthy-Fox, originally from England and now living in Te Awamutu, is a photographer and royalist. She followed the British royal family all over the world and was dubbed the world’s “most devoted royal-watcher” by UK’s The Mirror.