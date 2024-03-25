Kiwi Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner (left) and Matt Payne at the Taupō International Motorsport Park in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Kiwi Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner (left) and Matt Payne at the Taupō International Motorsport Park in September. Photo / Mark Horsburgh

Tickets for Taupō's first Supercars weekend are selling at an “unprecedented” level, organisers say.

All three ITM Super400 race days are approaching sell-out level, with limited options remaining, according to a statement from Supercars.

General admission, corporate experiences and grandstand seating are available in limited quantities.

Organisers have advised that the most “readily available” ticketing options remain for general admission on the opening Friday.

Supercars chief operating officer Tim Watsford encouraged fans to secure their tickets while they could.

“Essentially most tickets are sold. A majority of the tickets sold out within a week of going on sale back in November, which is extraordinary,” Watsford said.

“We need to ensure the fan experience is world-class, and to do that we must work to a capacity that factors in the food and beverage offerings available, amenities, parking, security and other key parts of information.

“It’s unprecedented to think we are close to exhausting ticketing options available for an event of this scale, which is great news, but we are definitely getting close to considering that kind of declaration - which is why we are encouraging fans to lock in tickets as soon as possible.

Friday’s general admission tickets start from $30. On opening day fans would get to see eight hours of on-track action, including the first-ever session for Supercars at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

“There will also be autograph sessions with all of the Supercars drivers, pit-lane walks and plenty of off-track activities to take in, so we’re hoping fans lock in their Friday tickets as soon as possible.”





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



