The Chiefs Manawa were crowned the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki champions last year and are now ready to defend the title. Photo / Jeremy Ward, Photosport

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa have revealed their starting squad for the first Super Rugby Aupiki 2023 game against the Hurricanes Poua on Saturday.

The line-up reveals that the team will count especially on its new talent to defend the Championship title as 11 players are set to mark their debut this weekend alongside seven current Black Ferns.

The players set to mark their Super Rugby Aupiki debut are Kate Henwood, Chelsea Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Azalleyah Maaka, Mererangi Paul, Tenika Willison, Abigail Roache, Apii Nicholls, Te Urupounamu McGarvey, Dhys Faleafaga and Violet Hapi-Wise.

Luka Connor and Tanya Kalouivale will return to make an impact on the front line. The experienced internationals Bremner and Smith, who moved to the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa from Matatū and the Blues respectively, will bring further height, strength and experience to the squad.

League transfers Roache and Nicholls will add impact off the bench, as will the talented young prop Santo Taumata.

Willison alongside another former Black Ferns Sevens star, Carla Hohepa, will support rookies Maaka and Paul in the back row.

Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua. Photo / Supplied

Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua says she acknowledges that it feels inappropriate to talk about rugby after the cyclone and the floods.

“But we hope our team can bring some joy to our family, friends and fans in the East Coast, Hawkes Bay, Auckland, and Northland regions,” Kaua says.

In terms of the game ahead, she says the team’s pre-season has been short.

“So far we have had just 11 days together. So, we are building layers each training, each game, with the intent to play with freedom,” Kaua says.

“The Hurricanes Poua looked physical in their pre-season where they beat Matatū convincingly. We look forward to that physical battle - something we pride ourselves on is being brutal in the contact.

“Neither team has been tested for a full 80 minutes with genuine subs and we want to play our tempo with brutality for that 80.”

The starting 15 are:

Kate Henwood

Luka Connor

Tanya Kalounivale

Kelsie Thwaites

Chelsea Bremner

Charmaine Smith

Tynealle Fitzgerald

Kennedy Simon ©

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

Hazel Tubic

Georgia Daals

Azalleyah Maaka

Carla Hohepa

Mererangi Paul

Tenika Willison

Reserves:

Grace Houpapa-Barrett

Te Urupounamu McGarvey

Santo Taumata

Dhys Faleafaga

Victoria Makea

Violet Hapi-Wise

Abigail Roache

Apii Nicholls

- The players marked in bold are the ones set to debut this weekend.








