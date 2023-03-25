The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will defend their Super Rugby Aupiki champion title against Matatu this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The reigning Super Rugby Aupiki champions, Waikato-based Waitomo Chiefs Manawa will defend their title against Matatū at home this Saturday.

The starting 15 remain the same as throughout much of the competition which reflects the connection and strength of the side. However, Waitomo Chiefs Manawa head coach Crystal Kaua says the team is not getting complacent.

“This is finals time, and we are not taking Matatū lightly. They have five starting players from that World Cup final and we have one. They have quality players and coaches and every game we have had over the past two years has been an arm wrestle.”

The Waitomo Chiefs Manawa have led the Super Rugby Aupiki competition scoring the most tries (29), ahead of Matatū (19).

Black Ferns hooker Luka Connor, again part of the line-up this week, contributed six of those tries herself, as dynamic wingers Mererangi Paul and Georgia Daals each scored five.

The effective prop duo of Kate Henwood and Tanya Kalounivale will this week play alongside Connor in the front row.

Players celebrate a try against the Hurricanes Poua during the Semi-Final. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Captain Kennedy Simon will be in the No.8 jersey and vice-captain Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu has been named as halfback. Hazel Tubic commands her spot in first five with the backs Azalleyah Maaka and Carla Hohepa in the midfield and Tenika Willison in full back.

Locks Chelsea Bremner and Kelsie Thwaites hold second and third position on the table for lineouts. Charmaine Smith slots back into flanker alongside Tynealle Fitzgerald.

Kaua says “As a coaching and management group, we are proud of our entire squad. They have each other’s backs on and off the field. They’ve pushed each other hard, now we are at the big dance and it’s time to go out there play with freedom and expression and enjoy every minute of it.”

The game kicks off at 2.05pm this Saturday following the playoff for third with Blues v Hurricanes Poua at 11.35am. Tickets are available online at chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Chiefs Manawa team vs Matatū

1. Kate Henwood

2. Luka Connor

3. Tanya Kalounivale

4. Kelsie Thwaites

5. Chelsea Bremner

6. Charmaine Smith

7. Tynealle Fitzgerald

8. Kennedy Simon (C)

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (VC)

10. Hazel Tubic

11. Georgia Daals

12. Azalleyah Maaka

13. Carla Hohepa

14. Mererangi Paul

15. Tenika Willison

Reserves

16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett

17. Angel Mulu

18. Te Urupounamu McGarvey

19. Dhys Faleafaga

20. Victoria Makea

21. Violet Hapi-Wise

22. Abigail Roach

23. Olive Watherston (debut)