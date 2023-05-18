Pita Gus Sowakula powers over for a try against the Hurricanes during the last game in April. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs are hoping to beat the Hurricanes for a second time this Saturday in their final Super Rugby Pacific home game at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The game this week is a charity round match which means the Chiefs Rugby Club will fundraise in support of the children’s charity Variety and their Warm Hearts Winter Appeal.

As part of this, Samisoni Taukei’aho’s jersey worn for this weekend’s game will be signed by the team and auctioned on Trademe with all proceeds going to Variety.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says the team is excited to play at home and hopes their fans will show up in force.

“Whilst the loss last week hurt, there is value if we are able to adjust and grow from the lessons we learned,” McMillan says.

“The Hurricanes pose significant challenges, particularly through their attack where they lead the competition in tries, clean breaks, defenders beaten, offloads, and post-contact carry metres – so we understand the challenge that’s coming and will need to be on.”

McMillan named a powerful side for this game, before the Waikato-based team will head to Australia for the final two games ahead of the playoffs.

The strong front row combination of Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer will start this week, with support off the bench from Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris and John Ryan.

The jersey worn by Samisoni Taukei'aho this weekend will be auctioned off. Photo / Photosport

Tupou Vaa’i, who holds the joint second most lineout steals in the competition (7), will start at lock alongside seasoned competitor Brodie Retallick. Naitoa Ah Kuoi who is close with joint fourth most lineout steals (6) is named in the reserves.

Pita Gus Sowakula will join Sam Cane, who returns from All Blacks rest, and Luke Jacobson in the loose forwards.

Cane’s co-captain Brad Weber commands his starting position at halfback whilst Cortez Ratima who boasts the second most accurate passing percentage in the competition (99.3 per cent) will provide impact from the bench.

Damian McKenzie slots into first five and Anton Lienert-Brown into second five. Winger’s Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa are named again, with Shaun Stevenson at fullback and Alex Nankivell back in the starting lineup at centre.

In the reserves, Josh Ioane will provide support for first five and Rameka Poihipi for the midfield.

Angus Ta’avao, Quinn Tupaea, Xavier Roe, Bryn Gatland, Samipeni Finau, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Ngatungane Punivai and Kaylum Boshier were not considered due to injury.

For the fundraising, people can donate via the Chiefs online store or through the collection buckets at the game. The jersey auction can be viewed online.

The match will kick off on Saturday, May 20, at 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes

1. Aidan Ross (69)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (73)

3. George Dyer (16)

4. Brodie Retallick (123)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (40)

6. Pita Gus Sowakula (63)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 145)

8. Luke Jacobson (58)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 118)

10. Damian McKenzie (106)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (38)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (101)

13. Alex Nankivell (65)

14. Emoni Narawa (9)

15. Shaun Stevenson (78)

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson (11)

17. Ollie Norris (39)

18. John Ryan (11)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (43)

20. Simon Parker (6)

21. Cortez Ratima (20)

22. Josh Ioane (9)

23. Rameka Poihipi (24)