Damian McKenzie and Brodie Retallick are of course part of this week's line-up against the Crusaders. Photo / Bruce Lim, Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs are amped up for their second match against the Crusaders this Saturday where they hope to continue their eight-in-a-row winning streak.

The home game clash in Hamilton is a much-awaited battle for many, pitting the reigning champions against the top-of-the-table side who beat the Crusaders 31-10 in the first round this year.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says he is excited to play the team from the South Island at home but he is also wary due to the outcome of last season’s second meeting.

“They embarrassed us last year with their urgency and accuracy after we had beaten them in Christchurch a few weeks earlier, so we know what’s coming our way.”

“There are areas that feed their game, particularly in big matches, and our challenge is to starve them of those opportunities whilst earning the right to play the expansive game we want to play,” McMillan says.

He says he selected a line-up that has a lot of consistency with ones from previous rounds but also features some rewarded players who have been performing well.

“We could have pushed the envelope and re-introduced a couple of key players returning from injury, but we ultimately decided to keep our powder dry, knowing the extra week of training won’t do those returning players any harm.”

Four All Blacks are named in the forwards pack with Aidan Ross returning to the front row alongside Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer. The locking duo of Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i will start with support from Naitoa Ah Kuoi off the bench.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says he is excited to play the Crusaders, but he is also wary since the South Island team beat the Chiefs in the second game last season. Photo / John Davidson, Photosport

Samipeni Finau commands his spot alongside Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson in the loose forwards. Brad Weber will start at halfback this week with Cortez Ratima as support.

Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson return to their roles at first-five and fullback respectively which sees Emoni Narawa and Etene Nanai-Seturo back on the wing.

Rameka Poihipi slots back into second-five while the emerging Daniel Rona earns another start at centre. Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris and John Ryan will provide further force off the bench for the front row, as will Pita Gus Sowakula for the loose forwards.

Bryn Gatland will support in the first-five with Bay of Plenty and New Zealand U20′s winger Lalomilo Lalomilo set to make his DHL Super Rugby Pacific debut.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Andrew Warner

All Super Rugby games this week are played as a Culture Round, which are themed matches to celebrate the many cultures that come together in rugby.

The 12 Super Rugby clubs will showcase the cultures of their teams and rugby through dance, music, cultural jerseys and language.

Super Rugby Pacific tournament director Matt Barlow says: “Super Rugby Pacific is a competition filled with pride... It’s a game that embraces people from every corner of the world and is all the richer for it.”

Fans are encouraged to embrace the Culture Round in the stands, through cultural attire, a flag that represents them or by getting involved in the activities taking place at the games.

In Hamilton, the Māori Toa group will perform a haka before teams take the field. The Chiefs Rugby Club will also be providing fans with Chiefs-branded blow-up kotiate (traditional Māori hand weapon) and offer fans the opportunity to participate in face painting with tāmoko/kirituhi or moko kauae.

The Gallagher Chiefs vs Crusaders match will kick off at 7.05pm Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Crusaders (at the time of going to press)

1. Aidan Ross – Bay of Plenty (67)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – Fahefa, ‘Ofu Vava’u, Tonga (71)

3. George Dyer – Waikato (14)

4. Brodie Retallick – Hawkes Bay (122)

5. Tupou Vaa’i – Petani Eua, Tonga (37)

6. Samipeni Finau - Fatumu, Tonga (25)

7. Sam Cane – Bay of Plenty (143, Co-Captain)

8. Luke Jacobson – Waikato (55)

9. Brad Weber – Ngāti Porou (116, Co-Captain)

10. Damian McKenzie – Ngāti Tūwharetoa (103)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo – Faleatai and Salelologa Savaii, Samoa (36)

12. Rameka Poihipi – Te Arawa (22)

13. Daniel Rona – Te Āti Awa (5)

14. Emoni Narawa – Navulivatu, Serua, Fiji (36)

15. Shaun Stevenson – Ngāpuhi, Solaua (Upolu) and Palauli (Savai’i), Samoa (75)

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson – Ngāi Tāmanuhiri/Ngāti Rangiwewehi (9)

17. Ollie Norris – Ngāpuhi (36)

18. John Ryan – Ireland (8)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi – Vaiusu Aleisa, Samoa (40)

20. Pita Gus Sowakula – Nasolea/ Bucalevu, Cakaudrove, Fiji (61)

21. Cortez Ratima – Ngāti Maniapoto (17)

22. Bryn Gatland – North Harbour (29)

23. Lalomilo Lalomilo – Falefa Sinamoga (debut)