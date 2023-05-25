Josh Ioane will start in the No. 10 jersey this week. Photo / Photosport

Hot on the heels of last week’s wet win against the Hurricanes, the Gallagher Chiefs are amping up to tackle their next opponents, the Brumbies, on Saturday night in Canberra.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says the Brumbies are a tough opponent.

“They gave us a real lesson last year and are particularly tough at home in Canberra, where their tactical kicking game and maul are real weapons.”

However, he says the Chiefs are more than ready.

“The team has had an excellent week of preparation and is excited about the opportunity of being on the road, building our connection as a group and finding growth in our game.”

McMillan has selected a stable team, adding a couple of fresh bodies to an otherwise unchanged side, with Tupou Vaa’i and Anton Lienert-Brown absent due to their All Blacks rest weeks.

Vaa’i’s rest week opens up a spot at lock for 24-year-old Laghlan McWhannell, who is returning from injury this week and has been named in the starting 15 for the first time this season. Josh Ioane earns the same honour - he’ll start at No. 10.

This change in the No. 10 jersey sees top point-scorer Damian McKenzie (137 points) move into fullback. Shaun Stevenson, the current top try-scorer (10 tries), will add impact off the bench.

The powerhouse front-row trio of Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer are named to start again this week, with Brodie Retallick joining McWhannell at lock.

The Chiefs celebrate a try in their win over the Hurricanes last week. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks Pita Gus Sowakula and Sam Cane will run out as the loose forwards, with Luke Jacobson in the No. 8 jersey. Jacobson’s form this season sees him equal with Scott Barrett from the Crusaders for the most dominant tackles (12).

The outstanding loose forward Samipeni Finau will add energy from the bench. Brad Weber holds his starting spot at halfback, with impact from Cortez Ratima in the reserves.

The dynamic duo of Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa start on the wing, with the midfield of Alex Nankivell and Rameka Poihipi. Daniel Rona, who this week signed a fulltime contract with the Gallagher Chiefs, has been named as a midfield reserve.

Ollie Norris, Brad Slater and John Ryan will provide support for the front row, as will Naitoa Ah Kuoi for the locks. Angus Ta’avao, Quinn Tupaea, Xavier Roe, Bryn Gatland, Josh Lord, Gideon Wrampling, Ngatungane Punivai and Kaylum Boshier have not been considered due to injury.

This week’s “first nations”-themed round 14 of DHL Super Rugby Pacific will kick off at 9.35pm NZT at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Brumbies

1. Aidan Ross (70) 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (74) 3. George Dyer (17) 4. Brodie Retallick (124) 5. Laghlan McWhannell (5) 6. Pita Gus Sowakula (64) 7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 146) 8. Luke Jacobson (59) 9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 119) 10. Josh Ioane (9) 11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (39) 12. Rameka Poihipi (25) 13. Alex Nankivell (66) 14. Emoni Narawa (9) 15. Damian McKenzie (107) Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater (46) 17. Ollie Norris (40) 18. John Ryan (12) 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (44) 20. Samipeni Finau (27) 21. Cortez Ratima (21) 22. Daniel Rona (7) 23. Shaun Stevenson (79).