The Chiefs welcome back Anton Lienert-Brown (front left) who returns to the line-up after suffering an ankle injury. Photo / Getty Images

The Gallagher Chiefs are in Dunedin this week as they face the Highlanders for a second time and hope to get 10 times lucky.

For the game, the Waikato-based team welcomes back Anton Lienert-Brown who returns after suffering an ankle injury during round one of the Super Rugby competition and will play his 100th game for the Chiefs.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan congratulated Lienert-Brown on his achievement.

“It’s a fantastic milestone and thoroughly deserved. Anton sets the bar in our team in terms of work rate, passion and competitiveness, and we hope we can put in a team performance befitting of the man and occasion.”

On facing the Highlanders a second time, McMillan says the first game in round three had already been a hard-fought battle.

“We expect them to be a formidable opposition under the roof in Dunedin. They haven’t been far away in their recent performances, and with the possible injection of some key players they will be ready, so they have our full respect and attention.”

The Chiefs’ line-up for Friday includes Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and George Dyer once again in the front row.

Lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi will start alongside Tupou Vaa’i, with Josh Lord to provide impact off the bench. Pita Gus Sowakula also makes a shift to start in the loose forwards this week alongside Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson.

The Chiefs just beat the Crusaders last weekend. Photo / Photosport

Brad Weber returns to halfback with Damian McKenzie, who just extended his contract with the Chiefs, at first five-eighths. Rookie Peniasi Malimali earns his first starting spot on the wing, with Emoni Narawa securing the other.

Daniel Rona slots back into centre with Shaun Stevenson commanding full-back. The powerful front row trio of Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris and John Ryan will provide support off the bench, as will Kaylum Boshier for the loose forwards.

Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland and Alex Nankivell, who is set to return from injury, will also start as reserves.

The match on Friday kicks off at 7.05pm at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Chiefs team to face the Highlanders:

1. Aidan Ross (68)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (72)

3. George Dyer (15)

4. Tupou Vaa’i (38)

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (41)

6. Pita Gus Sowakula (62)

7. Sam Cane (Co-Captain, 144)

8. Luke Jacobson (56)

9. Brad Weber (Co-Captain, 117)

10. Damian McKenzie (104)

11. Peniasi Malimali (2)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (99)

13. Daniel Rona (6)

14. Emoni Narawa (9)

15. Shaun Stevenson (76)

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater (44)

17. Ollie Norris (37)

18. John Ryan (9)

19. Josh Lord (16)

20. Kaylum Boshier (16)

21. Cortez Ratima (18)

22. Bryn Gatland (30)

23. Alex Nankivell (63)

Angus Ta’avau, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Rivez Reihana, Brodie Retallick, and Gideon Wrampling were not considered due to injury.