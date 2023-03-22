The Chiefs clocked up their fourth win in a row against the Melbourne Rebels last week. Photo / Getty Images

The Chiefs clocked up their fourth win in a row against the Melbourne Rebels last week. Photo / Getty Images

The rampant Waikato-based Gallagher Chiefs clocked up their fourth win in a row last week, but head coach Clayton McMillan says the team needs to be more clinical for the game against the Waratahs this Friday in Sydney.

“Our performance last week had moments of brilliance mixed with a lot of poor decision-making and execution. We will need to be more clinical if we want to take the points against a dangerous and hurting Waratahs side,” McMillan says.

This week’s line-up has several All Blacks returning from their mandatory breaks last week, including co-captains Sam Cane and Brad Weber, lock Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie.

McKenzie, 27, from Invercargill, will play his 100th game for the Chiefs this weekend, making him just the ninth player to achieve this. He made his debut for the Waikato-based team in 2015 and has since scored more than 800 points as well as earned 40 Test caps for the All Blacks.

McMillan congratulated McKenzie on the achievement saying: “Damian returned from his time away in Japan and has slotted back into the Gallagher Chiefs seamlessly. He is an outstanding footballer who has an unbelievable skill set, reads the game well, and is incredibly brave on both sides of the ball.”

Other players in this week’s line-up include Aidan Ross and Irish international John Ryan who will start again upfront with Bradley Slater getting his first start at hooker.

Damian McKenzie will clock up his 100th game for the Chiefs this week. Photo / Photosport

Manaaki Selby-Rickit, who enjoyed an impressive debut last weekend, is set to partner Retallick in the middle.

All Blacks captain Cane returns to the openside to give the hard-working Luke Jacobson, who led the Chiefs as their captain last week, a break. Cane is joined by Samipeni Finau and Pita Gus Sowakula, who was back to his barn-storming best last weekend.

The rest of the backs, who already excelled against the Melbourne Rebels, return with Rameka Poihipi and Alex Nankivell in the midfield and the flying wingers Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa.

The game against the Waratahs kicks off at 9.35pm (NZ time) on Friday in Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Waitomo Chiefs Manawa are through to the Super Rugby Aupiki final and ready to defend their title against South Island-based Matatū. This game will kick off on Sunday, March 25 at 2.05pm at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

The Gallagher Chiefs team against the Waratahs

1. Aidan Ross (64)

2. Bradley Slater (42)

3. John Ryan (4)

4. Brodie Retallick (118)

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (1)

6. Samipeni Finau (21)

7. Sam Cane (Co Captain, 140)

8. Pita Gus Sowakula (57)

9. Brad Weber (Co Captain, 113)

10. Bryn Gatland (49)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (32)

12. Rameka Poihipi (18)

13. Alex Nankivell (62)

14. Emoni Narawa (9)

15. Damian McKenzie (99)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (67)

17. Ollie Norris (32)

18. George Dyer (11)

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (37)

20. Kaylum Boshier (14)

21. Cortez Ratima (13)

22. Daniel Rona (1)

23. Shaun Stevenson (71)

Players not considered because of injury: Angus Ta’avao (season), Atu Moli, Josh Lord, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Tupou Vaa’i, Laghlan McWhannell.