Chiefs player Damian McKenzie scores a try against the Hurricanes last week. Photo / Photosport

Will the rampant Gallagher Chiefs get eight times lucky? The Waikato-based team is counting on fresh talent for Friday’s home game against the Fijian Drua, who are set to play in Hamilton for the first time.

The Pacific team is taking part in the Super Rugby competition for its second season and Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says they have shown rapid improvement in 2023.

“The Fijian Drua... have our full respect and attention. We know they have the athletes and skills to hurt you, particularly through the middle of the park where their power and athleticism can bend defensive lines and allow them to offload in contact.”

The Chiefs squad to face the Fijian team is seeing some new faces start, with regular starters such as team captain Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson ruled out due to injury.

Brodie Retallick will take over captain’s duties this week. Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and props Ollie Norris and John Ryan are starting in the front row.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit will have his third start in Chiefs colours, while Samipeni Finau will line up with Kaylum Boshier as the loose forwards.

The Chiefs will face the Fijian Drua in Hamilton on Friday. Photo / Michael Bradley, Getty Images

Pita Gus Sowakula will start at No 8. Cortez Ratima will start at halfback with Bryn Gatland at first five, while Damian McKenzie will shift to fullback. Etene Nanai-Seturo is back on the wing with Shaun Stevenson, Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona completing a dynamic back row.

Gideon Wrampling and All Black Josh Lord will provide impact off the bench, both making their return to Super Rugby Pacific after being sidelined for the past few months with injuries.

Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Solomone Tukuafu, Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi are supporting the team from the bench.

McMillan says the return of Wrampling and Lord was particularly pleasing.

“Their return, and the expected return of others in the coming weeks, will trend us closer to a full squad to select from, and that’s exactly what we want heading into the back half of the season.”

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has just extended his contract through to 2026. Photo / Andrew Warner

Also extremely pleased is Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis, as McMillan has just extended his contract through to 2026.

“[McMillan] is a fantastic coach and individual who we believe will have a significant impact on the Chiefs and New Zealand rugby into the future... We are starting to see the benefit of consistency of coaching group and playing squad, so locking in Clayton... provides us with certainty into the future,” Graafhuis says.

McMillan, a former police officer, took over the Chiefs reins from Warren Gatland in 2021.

In his first season, the team made it to the Super Rugby Aotearoa final and in 2022 to the semifinals of Super Rugby Pacific. Being unbeaten for seven games in this year’s season, the Chiefs currently sit at the top of the table with the Brumbies.

About extending the contract, McMillan says it was an “easy” decision.

“[The Chiefs have] an incredible... team who are aspirational and care deeply about the people and region we represent. It is rewarding to work in this organisation.”

He says he is excited about the Chiefs’ future, but his focus remains on the present.

“Our focus is firmly on improving our game week to week and hopefully pulling it all together when it really matters at the back end of this season.”

The match against the Fijian Drua will kick off at 7.05pm on Friday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Gallagher Chiefs squad to face the Fijian Drua:

1. Ollie Norris (35)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (70)

3. John Ryan (7)

4. Brodie Retallick (Captain, 121)

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (2)

6. Samipeni Finau (24)

7. Kaylum Boshier (15)

8. Pita Gus Sowakula (60)

9. Cortez Ratima (16)

10. Bryn Gatland (28)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (35)

12. Rameka Poihipi (21)

13. Daniel Rona (4)

14. Shaun Stevenson (74)

15. Damian McKenzie (102)

Reserves:

16. Tyrone Thompson (8)

17. Jared Proffit (1)

18. Solomone Tukuafu (1)

19. Josh Lord (15)

20. Tupou Vaa’i (36)

21. Simon Parker (4)

22. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (39)

23. Gideon Wrampling (1)

Players not considered due to injury: Angus Ta’avao, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Xavier Roe (season), Alex Nankivell, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson.