Study to improve disaster response and recovery for Hauraki Māori in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

Te Whāriki research team: (front) Ciara Duncan. (Back, left to right) Lesley Kelly, Denise Messiter, Paora Crawford Moyle, Irene Kereama-Royal.

A Māori-led Women’s Refuge service has received a community project grant from the Health Research Council of New Zealand (HRC) to explore the experiences of Māori in the Hauraki rohe in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, and how their needs can be incorporated into future civil defence management.

Denise Messiter, ONZM (Ngāti Pūkenga ki Waiau) is general manager of Te Whāriki Manawāhine o Hauraki (Te Whāriki), the sole Women’s Refuge supporting whānau who have or are experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence in the Thames, Coromandel, and Hauraki District Council regions.

Te Whāriki’s research team includes research manager Paora Crawford Moyle (Ngāti Porou), Irene Kereama-Royal (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) and Lesley Kelly (Waikato, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto), who, with Messiter, have been working closely with Thames Coromandel District Council to improve the disaster and recovery response for Hauraki Māori, some of whom lost homes and livelihoods following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“During Cyclone Gabrielle, Te Whāriki helped five rurally isolated Māori communities in our rohe – Manaia, Harataunga, Koputauaki, Whangapoua and Paretu – stand up emergency centres in their communities because there was no response from the district councils or civil defence. One of our communities was isolated for 15 days with no official response,” says Denise.

“We had to run our own emergency centres, provide our own food, and get hold of our own equipment to cut trees that had come down and were blocking roads. It was through this experience that we decided we needed to document how tangata whenua had mobilised to meet the disaster response and recovery needs of whānau and use that information to influence policy decisions for emergency management in isolated Hauraki Māori communities.”

Farmland on the Hauraki Plains was saturated by rain brought by tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

Now with their newly awarded HRC Ngā Kanohi Kitea Project Grant, Te Whāriki will be able to build on their recent work with Thames Coromandel District Council to develop Hauraki whānau-centred solutions that will improve civil defence planning, response, and recovery efforts for Hauraki Māori in the event of extreme weather events.

Denise said with the increased numbers of natural hazards and climate change disasters in Aotearoa, it’s essential that the country captures and learns from the local disaster management practices of tangata whenua. Moreover, she says capturing tangata whenua-led responses to severe weather events provides the evidence base for legitimising localised indigenous responses that are grounded in knowledge that is thousands of years old.

“We hope Hauraki whānau, hapū and iwi will benefit from our project’s findings through improved relevant and timely disaster communication by local civil defence, access to a range of disaster information resources that cater to Hauraki Māori, fairer deployment of extreme weather tools and equipment, and by being better resourced for overall disaster management.”

HRC manager of Māori Health Research Le-Shan Pomana-Wesley (Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, Ngāti Rakaipaaka, Ngāti Pahauwera) said the HRC had a great response to this year’s Ngā Kanohi Kitea Community Advancement Fund, with 13 grants awarded – many from Māori community organisations who haven’t applied for funding before – and more to be confirmed in the next few months.

“These Ngā Kanohi Kitea grants give Māori communities the chance to access funding at any stage of their health research journey and to develop their research capability and knowledge in areas that their whānau, hapū and iwi have identified as being important.”





Supplied copy