Waikato News

Stolen mobility van: Taupō community jumps to the aid of family

By Chris Marshall
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Taupō man Bernard Cockery, 48, can't go on extended road trips anymore after his wheelchair van was stolen. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

In physics, Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. In the case of Ted Cockery’s stolen mobility van, the same could be said.

After Ted and his son Bernard’s story appeared in the Taupō and Turangi Herald on October 31, the paper received several offers of assistance from the wider Waikato community to help Ted get Bernard back on the road for outings to keep his mind sharp, as well as respite trips.

Bernard, 48, contracted peumococcal spinal meningitis when he was only 5-days-old which means he can only get around in a wheelchair.

That hasn’t stopped him and his father Ted from leaving their Taupō home for regular trips around the North Island, but Ted’s van was stolen 18 months ago while being serviced at a garage and has not been seen since.

Bernard enjoyed his outings with his dad and also needed the van so he could go to his respite care provider in Rotorua, which he enjoyed doing about twice a year.

“I used to go for rides with Dad and go to Napier or Feilding and Palmerston North.”

The van was insured, but because it was 29 years old, the payout was only a few thousand dollars, and wouldn’t even cover the cost of a hoist.

As a result, the family is largely grounded, and longer trips away to places such as Napier and Tūrangi are out of the question.

While one van offered by a couple in Hamilton was too tall to fit in Ted’s garage, other members of the community offered help to get grant funding or direct financial assistance to enable the Cockerys to purchase a second-hand mobility vehicle that would suit.

Ted also set up a Givealittle Page which received donations from local businesses, “a lot of family and genuine good people of New Zealand”.

He said he was currently about halfway towards being able to purchase a van with a ramp in the back – one that’s in good enough condition to give him peace of mind.

“There are a lot of kind people out there who are generous and who care which is good for this country. It’s a great thing.”

Ted’s wife Muriel is also approaching the NZ Lotteries Board for assistance.

Ted has set up a dedicated account for donations from those without access to the internet and can be contacted for more information about donating directly to this on 022 027 0697.

He said he was hopeful to raise the money required for a van for Bernard by the end of November before he has to take a break for a knee operation.

