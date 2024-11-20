Taupō man Bernard Cockery, 48, can't go on extended road trips anymore after his wheelchair van was stolen. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

In physics, Newton’s Third Law of Motion states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. In the case of Ted Cockery’s stolen mobility van, the same could be said.

After Ted and his son Bernard’s story appeared in the Taupō and Turangi Herald on October 31, the paper received several offers of assistance from the wider Waikato community to help Ted get Bernard back on the road for outings to keep his mind sharp, as well as respite trips.

Bernard, 48, contracted peumococcal spinal meningitis when he was only 5-days-old which means he can only get around in a wheelchair.

That hasn’t stopped him and his father Ted from leaving their Taupō home for regular trips around the North Island, but Ted’s van was stolen 18 months ago while being serviced at a garage and has not been seen since.

Bernard enjoyed his outings with his dad and also needed the van so he could go to his respite care provider in Rotorua, which he enjoyed doing about twice a year.