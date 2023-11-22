Stitchin' Stuff owner Teresa Reymer (left) with, from left, client volunteers Lyne Young and Marian Harper and staff members Clare Holden and Angeline Topia with the 350 stockings they have filled to be donated to Te Awamutu Foodbank for Christmas. Photo / Dean Taylor

Stitchin’ Stuff in Te Awamutu, with a lot of help from their customers, creates little stockings and fills them with chocolate treats and other goodies to go into the Te Awamutu Foodbank Christmas Boxes.

This year there were 350 stockings made. Owner of Stitchin’ Stuff Teresa Reymer says she made around “10″. She adds that she was glad she was not up all night making them.

This idea to brighten Christmas was coined by Reymer, who decided to start this drive post-Covid 19.

“It was something we could do to help people out,” says Reymer.

Stitchin’ Stuff purchased the chocolate that goes into the stockings. Pak’nSave Te Awamutu provided a discount.

Each 6-inch stocking contains a marshmellow Santa and chocolate bar.

Staff provide customers with a pattern for them to make in their own time, with fabric that they have at home.

Reymer and Stitchin’ Stuff would like to give their thanks to the customers who got involved.

“It was really lovely to see the customers coming in with piles of little stockings,” she says.

