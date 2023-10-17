Sports report: Awards recognise Tongariro’s sporting stars

Emma Speedy (left) received the Premier Award, presented by Tokaanu Maritime Charitable Trust's Phillip Wong (right).

While Tūrangi Karate dominated the annual Tūrangi Sports Awards last Saturday night, it had to be recognised that they had an amazing 12 months

This was a big year for the club; they celebrated their 50th anniversary but also sadly lost one of their key members, and one of New Zealand’s most experienced officials, Paul Edwards.

Mark Willis also celebrated 50 years of service to karate as a coach, official and competitor.

As a coach, he is the chief instructor in both New Zealand and Australia and continues to coach overseas. He was the highest qualified official at the Australasian Championships, an event held between Australia, Aotearoa and Japan.

At the awards, Emma Speedy took out the much-deserved Premier Award, presented by Phillip Wong, of the Tokaanu Maritime Charitable Trust.

Speedy had excelled in karate and gained four golds, three silvers and one bronze across American, Australian and New Zealand events, and as a member of the Tūrangi black belt girls’ team took two golds, two silvers and four bronzes.

As a result, Speedy has been selected for the Silver Fists team to represent New Zealand in London in 2024.

Speedy is also co-captain of the Tauhara Secondary Schools Team, and she has been selected to play in WAIBOP Teams and Programmes.

An all-round young sportsperson, Speedy was also the first recipient of the Tokaanu Maritime Trust Trophy for Outstanding Achievement In and Around Water, a trophy that recognises the importance of water skills required when living in our region.

Tongariro Junior Rugby U9 Sikas also received recognition for their sterling efforts over the season to secure the title of U9 Grade Champions in the Taupō competition. A big shout-out to their coach, Boss Hallett.

Also in the mix was the U11 Dambusters league team.

A number of their players also put the skills they had been working on with coaches Luke Collier and Kepa Hodge to good use as they represented their iwi in the Aotearoa Māori Tamariki Tournament in Whakatane.

Service to Sport was awarded to Marion, Sharon, Te Mihiata and Irena for more than 10 years of service to the Tūrangi Swimming Club.

Marion expressed the importance of swimming in the lives of our tamariki and rangatahi.

Lisa Ellis, NZ Master’s Touch Representative and this year’s awards speaker, gave a motivational talk about goals, her journey, and the next big hurdle of the 2024 World Cup in England.

Her message was it doesn’t matter where you come from, with goals, hard work and determination, you can get there.

“But to not forget, you have to put in the hard mahi.”

The well-known Te Takinga New did an outstanding job as MC.

He ran the evening smoothly with his local knowledge of the area and the people.

Co-governance members Cr Greenslade and Waka Asher, TMCT representative Phillip Wong and Genesis representative Joel Sowry presented the awards along with judge Kevin Tamepo and speaker Lisa Ellis.

Tūrangi Tongariro Sports Foundation thanks them all for their input on the evening and their support.

Tongariro School produced an outstanding meal, enjoyed by everyone and we wish them well for their upcoming trip to Thailand.

Tūrangi Golf Club proved a very suitable venue for this year’s awards, after a break since 2019 when the world stopped, and Kat Styles NZ did a lovely job of the decorations.

Last but not least the nominees, clubs and supporters: you are the reason for these awards and we thank you for being part of them. Without coaches, managers, clubs, administrators and players, the community would be a much poorer place.

Sports create opportunities, friendships, exercise and encourage healthy lifestyles and very often are the glue that holds communities together.

Keep up the good mahi everyone.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



