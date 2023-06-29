Hayden Wilson takes on the German defence, with Nathan Winkelman (left) watching on. Photo / Tilo Wiedensohler

New Zealand’s trailblazing Special Olympics 3x3 basketball team is taking stock of the recent Summer Games in Berlin.

Led by Hamiltonian head coach Simone Kokaua, the team was a pioneer of unified sports as the first New Zealand basketball team that included players with and without a disability.

The basketballers had a great time as they clocked up several wins and very close losses, only just missing out on bringing home a bronze medal after losing 14-15 to Kenya on the buzzer.

Coach Kokaua says while the team’s results have been “outstanding”, the team’s quick improvement was even more impressive.

“We are here to be the pioneers and founders of unified sport in basketball, and we hope this will continue moving forward,” Kokaua says.

To her, unified sports are the future.

The New Zealand Special Olympics 3x3 basketball team, with head coach Simone Kokaua (front left). (From left): Laura Montgomery (Hutt Valley), Nathan Winkelman (Canterbury), Hayden Wilson (Manawatū), unified partner Reuben Tearle (Counties) and 3x3 coach Wi Te Pou (Counties). Photo / Special Olympics New Zealand

“True inclusion is not for players with a disability to be allowed to play with mainstream players, but for unified partners to come into our world and find out what those players are all about,” Kokaua says.

Special Olympics athletes Laura Montgomery (Hutt Valley), Nathan Winkelman (Canterbury) and Hayden Wilson (Manawatū) played alongside Reuben Tearle and Jazmyn McGregor, both from Counties.

Winkelman says it was great to have mainstream players in the team.

“They help you with basketball skills, so you become a better basketball player. I do think I’ve got a lot better because of their help, like in rebounds and trying to find space,” he says.

The New Zealand Special Olympics 3x3 unified basketball team in Alexanderplatz in Berlin. (From left): Head coach Simone Kokaua, Laura Montgomery, Jazmyn McGregor, Reuben Tearle, Hayden Wilson, Nathan Winkelman and assistant coach Wimutu Te Pou. Photo / Special Olympics New Zealand

McGregor usually plays for the Franklin basketball club and says she is proud to be part of a unified sports team.

“Unified is a partnership between mainstream and special needs sports to create an environment where everyone can enjoy the sport for the love of it and everyone can be included,” McGregor says.

“I only met these guys three times before we came to Germany, but they are like family already. I wouldn’t want any other teammates.”

Koakaua says the combined approach has its challenges, especially in the different ways Special Olympics learn new skills and how the unified partners can teach their teammates.

However: “The mainstream athletes learn as much from players with special needs as the Special Olympics players learn from their mainstream teammates,” Kokaua says.