The Special Olympics World Games 2023 kicked off in Berlin, Germany on Saturday. Photo / Tilo Wiedensohler

The Special Olympics World Summer Games kicked off in Germany on Saturday, and the New Zealand football team, including Hamilton soccer players Finn McNally and Kyle Scandlyn, have already been out on the field.

The nail-biting opening match against Egypt was part of the initial divisioning fixtures where the ability of each team is assessed before they compete against similar opposition and the New Zealand team were remarkably upbeat despite a 0-7 loss.

Goalkeeper Todd Neal, of Wellington, singlehandedly kept the slick Egyptian side at bay for the first part of the game before the floodgates opened.

Meanwhile, Te Awamutu swimmer Matthew Smith aced his first competition of 25m backstroke.

Football head coach Matt Woodason, of Dunedin, says he is glad the team had Egypt as their opponent for the first game.

“Now we know what we need to work on. It seems like a big score, but I think we held them out really well especially when our strongest players were all on. Todd was just outstanding,” Matt says.

New Zealand Special Olympics goalkeeper Todd Neal, of Wellington, takes a rest after the opening match against Egypt. Photo / Special Olympics New Zealand

Todd says: “We played against a good team, and I made a few good saves, but clearly not enough.”

He says he had fun, despite the score, and is very happy to have made it to the World Summer Games this year after two unsuccessful attempts.

“I first tried to get to Los Angeles in 2015 with bowling, but missed out and then I was selected in 2019, but didn’t go because my mum passed away,” he says.

Participating this year is extra special to him since his father Bruce is an assistant coach.

“My wife Sandra was a great supporter of Special Olympics, with Todd and myself. She was trying to get Todd to World Games and we finally got there third time lucky. She is here in spirit to see Todd play,” says Bruce.

The New Zealand Special Olympics delegation at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin on Saturday. Photo / Special Olympics New Zealand

New Zealand’s swimmers and runners also had their first day of action on Sunday.

Matthew Smith, of Te Awamutu, set a new personal best in the 25m backstroke as Manawatū’s Jesse Williams nearly broke his personal best over 25m freestyle to finish third and Canterbury’s Bella Lammers also competed in the 25m backstroke and finished fifth in her heat.

Wellington runner Quentin Mahoney beat his personal best on the 1500m by three seconds, as did Auckland sprinter Natasha Chang who beat her personal best over 50m and 200m back to back. Josh Ryan, from Manawatū, finished fourth over 200m.

The swimmers, athletes and footballers were all back in action on Monday evening (NZT) while the equestrian squad, basketball team, Otago powerlifter Ryan Stewart and Auckland golfer Mitch Brown competed for the first time.

At the opening ceremony, more than 7000 athletes with an intellectual disability from 180 countries marched into the Olympiastadion in front of 80,000 fans. New Zealand participates in the games with 39 athletes and 22 support staff.