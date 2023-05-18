The SPCA decided to close its Tokoroa Centre in Giles Street. Photo / SPCA New Zealand

SPCA New Zealand has closed its Tokoroa Centre saying it is no longer financially viable and would require considerable investment to bring up to standard.

The charity says while the Tokoroa Centre has provided a valuable service to its community, it has looked after very few animals in recent years. Since October last year, all incoming animals have been cared for in neighbouring Rotorua and Taupō Centres due to staffing limitations.

The Tokoroa Centre, in Giles St, was also subject to two break-ins, resulting in equipment being stolen and vehicles left significantly damaged.

An SPCA field officer will continue to service the local area if animals need assistance and the charity will also use a local vet partnership to ensure care for animals in the area.

SPCA regional manager Vivien Moore says the charity understands the closure’s impact on the local community.

“We have explored every option to keep the centre open, but ultimately, it is not financially viable to do so and does not provide the best welfare outcomes for animals.”

An SPCA field officer will continue to service the local area where animals need assistance, along with the already established vet partnership with South Waikato Veterinary Services (SWVS).

SWVS will take in sick, injured or vulnerable animals approved by the SPCA and hold them on the SPCA’s behalf until they are able to be transferred to Rotorua or Taupō.

“As a charity, we need to ensure our funds are used where they will have the most significant impact – and that is not always bricks and mortar,” Moore says.

“We decided that the funds currently allocated to the Tokoroa Centre would be better spent on... further desexing initiatives in Tokoroa to help to break the cycle of unwanted animals needing shelter care.”

Members of the South Waikato community in need of assistance with abandoned, abused, or neglected animals can contact the SPCA’s Rotorua Centre on 07 349 2955.

SPCA acts as a voice for neglected, abandoned or abused animals. The mission of its 30 centres across the country is to improve the welfare of all animals and reduce the number of unwanted pets.

The SPCA is the only charity in New Zealand that is allowed to prosecute pet owners under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.