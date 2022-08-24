One of the big projects under development in South Waikato is Better Eggs' free-range forest farm. Pictured are CEO Gareth van der Heyden and shareholder Paul van der Heyden. Photo / Supplied

A delegation of South Waikato leaders is heading to Wellington on Wednesday to show the district's growth and vibrancy to decision-makers and potential investment partners.

The mayor and other South Waikato elected representatives, local iwi Raukawa and other community and business leaders will be at Parliament to talk up the district and its investment opportunities.

South Waikato Mayor Jenny Shattock says despite the small district's remarkable growth recently, it is still the fifth most deprived community in the country and needs long-term funding solutions to address multigenerational inequalities and deliver enduring change.

The delegation will exhibit South Waikato's products and services in the Grand Hall of Parliament House and speak to Parliamentarians including local MP Louise Upston and newly appointed Speaker Adrian Rurawhe.

Shattock says: "We are not asking for a handout but greater collaboration between government agencies and local stakeholders. We are keen to have government support for expedited processes, consents and other non-cash incentives."

The South Waikato District in the heart of the North Island comprises the main towns of Tokoroa, Putāruru, Tīrau and Arapuni and has a population of 25,500.

Multimillion-dollar projects now being built in South Waikato include the OLAM dairy processing facility in Tokoroa, Better Eggs' free range forest farm, the Putāruru Country Estate retirement village and the South Waikato Trades Training Centre in Tokoroa.

Shattock says: "We are delivering growth. Our challenge is to ensure it benefits all. Only a true partnership between government, council and iwi can achieve the change MPs came into politics to deliver."

South Waikato community groups that are part of the delegation going to Parliament include Raukawa Charitable Trust, South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT), South Waikato Pacific Island Community Services, Momentum Waikato and Impact Hub Waikato.

SWIFT made the delegation's visit possible. Chief executive Amanda Hema says showing the region's growth and vibrancy to decision-makers and potential partners was critical.

"We are at the start of a new era for South Waikato and continued investment is required to maximise the outcomes for our community."

Shattock says the fact that so many community groups participate in the roadshow illustrates the council's belief that partnerships are the only way to improve wellbeing outcomes for the local community.

Raukawa general manager Maria Te Kanawa (left), cabinet Minister David Clark, Raukawa chair Kataraina Hodge and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / Supplied

"The organisations here are delivering local place-based solutions. The scale, scope, and impact of these are only constrained by the availability of funding."

South Waikato Pacific Islands Community Services Trust chief executive Akarere Henry says the Pacific people of South Waikato have contributed "significantly" to the growth and development of "our amazing community".

"We aspire to realise the moemoea [dreams] of our tupuna [ancestors] through partnerships with sustainable investment."

Raukawa Charitable Trust general manager Maria Te Kanawa says the iwi Raukawa are the tangata whenua of the South Waikato District.

"Raukawa has been providing health, social, cultural and environmental support services for over 30 years, and will continue to do so as we aspire towards our vision of Raukawa kia mau kia ora – a thriving Raukawa iwi."