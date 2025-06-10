“By stationing chamber expertise locally, we’re breaking down barriers for businesses to thrive in global markets while amplifying their voices on issues that matter to them,” Good said.
“It opens doors for South Waikato companies to tap into our networks and access practical tools, whether it’s cutting export paperwork delays or connecting manufacturers with offshore buyers.”
South Waikato District Council chief executive Susan Law said investing in “business capability” was critical for the district’s intergenerational prosperity.
“Through this collaboration, we’re ensuring our employers have the tools and networks to scale sustainably and create high-value jobs.
“By co-locating chamber expertise in our district, we’re making it easier for businesses to focus on growth while we handle the connectivity and compliance.”
The partnership will mean chamber members in South Waikato will gain access to networking events connecting local enterprises with regional and international markets, export document certification services, advocacy on issues impacting businesses, and learning opportunities.
Swift provides a pro-bono desk for the chamber for the first year.
Swift chief executive Clive Somerville said the trust was excited about the new venture.
“We’re really happy to support the South Waikato District Council’s initiative to boost local business through a dedicated business association,” Somerville said.
“We’re delighted to host the Waikato Chamber of Commerce at Pūkenga Rau, our state-of-the-art trades training centre in Tokoroa, which also features Level 1, a dynamic co-working space ... We’re excited to see what the chamber can achieve for South Waikato.”