Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

South Waikato businesses receive boost from Waikato Chamber of Commerce

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce and South Waikato District Council are joining forces. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce and South Waikato District Council are joining forces. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

South Waikato businesses are receiving a boost as the local council and the Waikato Chamber of Commerce join forces.

The chamber and South Waikato District Council have formed a three-year partnership to strengthen business connectivity, economic prosperity and resilience across the district.

The collaboration means a dedicated part-time staff member

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News