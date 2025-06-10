The Waikato Chamber of Commerce and South Waikato District Council are joining forces. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce and South Waikato District Council are joining forces. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

South Waikato businesses are receiving a boost as the local council and the Waikato Chamber of Commerce join forces.

The chamber and South Waikato District Council have formed a three-year partnership to strengthen business connectivity, economic prosperity and resilience across the district.

The collaboration means a dedicated part-time staff member is now based in the district to deliver networking opportunities, support and advocacy services to local businesses.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said the partnership with the council built on the chamber’s launch in South Waikato last year.

He said it also expanded on prior collaborations between the chamber and South Waikato entities such as the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust, including recent networking events in Tokoroa.