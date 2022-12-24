Even though they will miss spending Christmas with their family, your rescue helicopter crew will still take some time to celebrate their own mini-Christmas at the hangar.

Even though they will miss spending Christmas with their family, your rescue helicopter crew will still take some time to celebrate their own mini-Christmas at the hangar.

On Christmas Day, most people will be taking time off to be with their family and friends, gathering around the table for lunch or dinner and unwrapping presents with loved ones.

But on this Christmas Day, spare a thought for your dedicated rescue helicopter crew, who are still working hard to keep everyone safe over the festive season.

For David, one of your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewmen, this Christmas will be his first working Christmas Day shift onboard the rescue helicopter, covering the 7pm to 7am night shift.

“This will be our first Christmas in New Zealand, and I am lucky enough to be able to spend the morning and early afternoon with my family. We’ll be opening gifts and enjoying a traditional Christmas meal together. I am hoping to take a short nap before getting ready for my night shift. If there’s any dessert left, I’ll be taking some with me to share with my colleagues.”

Pilot Adam, who has been working for the rescue helicopters for more than two years and has also been a part of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew for a few months now, is no stranger to working Christmas Day shifts. This year, he will be doing the 7am to 7pm day shift.

“I will have my family and extended family around Taupō for a couple of days beforehand, which is great! I may get a base visit from my wife and kids on Christmas Day at some point as an added bonus, too.

“Once I have finished my shift, we will then be having a family Christmas dinner. I have Boxing Day off, so will be able to settle in, relax and enjoy the occasion.”

The essence of this job is to provide a 24-hour service, and the holiday season brings the busiest time of year for your rescue helicopters.

Even though they are aware they will miss the important milestone of spending Christmas with their family, they understand the importance of their work, and there is no denying that your rescue helicopter crew will still take some time to celebrate their own mini-Christmas at the hangar.

“Although time with family is precious, I understand the importance of what I do, so I don’t feel any different working a Christmas shift. But we’re hoping to share a meal together if we’re not too busy,” says David.

“We will be getting the barbecue up and going at some point and will have some treats to bring the Christmas spirit to the base - maybe some Mariah Carey hits in the background to really kick it off,” says Adam.

With most people heading away or outdoors, your rescue helicopter crew wants to remind everyone to stay safe over the Christmas period and to look out for your family and friends.

“I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year! May 2023 be a safe, happy and healthy year enjoyed with families and friends. Make sure to stay safe over the holiday season, and thank you for supporting the rescue helicopters,” says David.

“No matter how you celebrate Christmas, working or not, be sure to enjoy the moment, take it easy and look out for one another! And while we hope you won’t need us, just know we will be there if you do,” says Adam.

Support your rescue helicopter crew and help them continue to carry out life-saving missions over the summer. Head to https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato-westpac-rescue-helicopter/christmas to donate today.