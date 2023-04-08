Ella Veitch is highly experienced on stage, having recently played the role of Marty in Clarence Street Theatre's production of 'Grease'.

Ella Veitch is highly experienced on stage, having recently played the role of Marty in Clarence Street Theatre's production of 'Grease'.

The Bold Experiment is a musical theatre/cabaret-style concert on for two nights only in Hamilton and developed by young creatives Ella Veitch and Briar Simpson, who are bringing their boldness with two concerts in support of the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A diverse and awesome group of Kirikiriroa’s finest young talent will perform The Bold Experiment, presenting a variety of quirky and lesser-known musical theatre (including some by New Zealand composers). They will be MC’d by local legends and creative arts activists Benny Marama on April 21 and Rosalie Norton on April 22, at The Meteor Theatre.

From every ticket sold to The Bold Experiment, $5 will be donated to Hawkes Bay Regional Council’s Disaster Relief Fund.

“When I was initially approached with the idea, I was incredibly nervous to take on the project, as this will be my first time producing,” says Veitch.

“However, once I got the chance to work in collaboration with Bold Theatre, The Meteor Theatre and our young cast, I jumped at the opportunity.”

Veitch, a current student at Wintec studying for a Bachelor of Music specialising in performing arts and theatre, is highly experienced on stage, having recently played the role of Marty in Clarence Street Theatre’s production of Grease.

Briar Simpson originally trained in opera but made the switch to musical theatre study in 2020 after discovering her true passion. Photo / Supplied

She says she feels thankful to Bold Theatre’s Charlotte Chuen and Ray Powell for this new and exciting experience.

Coming only a month after Cyclone Gabrielle and its devastating effect on east coast communities, The Bold Experiment will raise community awareness and solidarity towards those most affected.

Briar Simpson co-producer and recent Wintec graduate said: “I saw The Bold Experiment as a platform to support a cause like a Disaster Relief Fund, and thought it a great way to create community unity. I also wanted to be able to provide a platform for young performers to put together something original and authentic to a public audience.”

Simpson, originally trained in opera, made the switch to studying musical theatre in 2020 after discovering her true passion.

“Bold Theatre has been so awesome to work with. Super-encouraging and open - I’ve really been enjoying this experience with them.”

Simpson had previously worked with Bold in 2021 as a ‘swing’ in Bold Theatre’s That Bloody Woman.

Featuring an incredibly talented young cast, including Zac Clarke, Eckard Becker, Felix Rowe, Rachael Bloemendal, Anika Leamy-Hayes and Hannah-Rose Cook, The Bold Experience will have two shows at The Meteor Theatre on April 21 and 22. Shows start at 7:30pm.

For ticket sales, head to www.themeteor.co.nz or Bold Theatre and The Meteor’s Facebook pages.