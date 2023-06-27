The Bagels (from left) Jackson Norris, Jackson Mackwood and Asher Downing won the Waikato Regional heat of the Smokefreerockquest 2023. Photo / Smokefreerockquest

The Bagels (from left) Jackson Norris, Jackson Mackwood and Asher Downing won the Waikato Regional heat of the Smokefreerockquest 2023. Photo / Smokefreerockquest

The Bagels of St Paul’s Collegiate in Hamilton were very popular with the Waikato regional Smokefreerockquest judges as the three-person band have taken out first place at this year’s regional final at Clarence Street Theatre.

The Bagels, that is Jackson Mackwood (drums, backing vocals), Asher Downing (bass), and Jackson Norris (guitar and vocals), have been a staple at the Smokefreerockquest for three years.

For drummer Jackson, it was the final Smokefreerockquest.

“We’ve just been going through the stages getting better every year, but the competition has been getting better with us so it’s been a really cool experience.

“There’s always something so different about finals. There’s just something in the air, everyone seems more committed, you know it’s all such a big thing. Everyone plays so well and plays with everything they have,” Jackson says.

The Waikato regional heat of the competition was judged by innovative sound artist Rei (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Pākehā) and R&B singer-songwriter Alayna.

Innovative sound artist Rei (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Pākehā) was one of the judges at this year's Waikato regional heat of the Smokefreerockquest.

Alayna especially noted The Bagels’ band communication.

“What a performance - [I] would happily watch a full set. Solid songs, technique, and energy. Flawless. Good communication with the audience, engaging performance from start to finish ... Musical ability and technique was super impressive,” she said.

Rei added: “Good work using the stage space too. Sick vocal performance. Very good songs.”

Second place in the band category went to Abstract Fish Lungs from Fairfield College, with third place going to Delirious Daydream of Sacred Heart Girls’ College.

Event organiser Georgia Parker said the Waikato regional heat of Smokefreerockquest has become “incredibly strong” over the years.

Smoked Paprika won the Smokefreerockquest 2022.

“We can see that clearly in how often there is Waikato representation at a national final level. Last year the overall national band winners were Smoked Paprika, of Hillcrest High School. We also had Albert Street ... place third at the nationals 2020, and Suggested Serving Size from Te Awamutu College place second at the nations in 2018,” Parker says.

Parker says a huge part of why the Waikato is such a strong region is how supportive the acts are of each other.

“The way the acts were celebrating each other was truly so exciting ... It creates a fun and encouraging environment that is about connecting with each other and creating a community - which is really what Smokefreerockquest is all about.”

The Waikato Smokefreerockquest winners will now join the regional solo-duo winners Odd Shot (Hamilton Girls’ High School first), and Danni (Hamilton Christian School second) in submitting a video of their original material for selection for the top 10 national finalists.

The top 10 Smokefreerockquest national finalists will play off at Auckland’s Q Theatre on September 16.

Waikato Smokefreerockquest winners 2023

● Band 1: The Bagels, St Paul’s Collegiate

● Band 2: Abstract Fish Lungs, Fairfield College

● Band 3: Delirious Daydream, Sacred Heart Girls’ College

● Solo/Duo 1: Odd Shot, Hamilton Girls’ High School

● Solo/Duo 2: Danni, Hamilton Christian School

● Best Vocals (jointly awarded): Friday Night Vandals, and Pineja, both of Cambridge High School

● Musicianship award (jointly awarded): The bass player of Delirious Daydream (Sacred Heart Girls’ College) and The bass player of Sonic Conspiracy (Hamilton Boys’ High School)

● ZM Best Song: Pineja, Cambridge High School

● APRA Lyric Writers’ Award: Emma Coley, St Peter’s School