The new Sleepyhead Estate foam factory will supply all The Comfort Group's NZ foam needs.

Earthworks for stage one of The Comfort Group’s Sleepyhead Estate at Ōhinewai in North Waikato are complete, and construction of the company’s foam factory on site is set to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

The 6076sq m factory is the first stage of the planned $1.2 billion Sleepyhead Estate development. It will be New Zealand’s largest foam manufacturing plant and will be operational in early 2024, at which point it will employ 15 people, says Craig Turner, director of The Comfort Group.

It will supply 100 per cent of The Comfort Group’s foam for the company’s bedding manufacturing operations in New Zealand.

After receiving planning and rezoning approval for The Sleepyhead Estate in early 2022, the focus over the past 12 months has been on preparatory earthworks on the site, obtaining additional building and resource consents required and having discussions regarding the critical infrastructure such as wastewater, stormwater, freshwater and electricity for the next stages of the development.

Craig Turner, director of Sleepyhead Manufacturing in the Ōtāhuhu factory. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Turner says: “Sleepyhead are excited to reach this stage, and are grateful for the support they have received from the Waikato District Council, Waikato-Tainui, the local community and the local business community which has enabled us to get to this point.

“For a greenfields development of this size and scale, it’s necessary to take a staged and methodical approach and to adapt the timing and staging of the project as required to ultimately deliver a development that is fit for purpose and create a thriving community.

“As with all major greenfields developments, timing and staging are also contingent on securing access to critical infrastructure; wastewater, stormwater, water and electricity. Sleepyhead has been working with all relevant parties to progress this and while agreements are yet to be reached, are confident that there is a clear path forward for solutions on key infrastructure,” he says.

An artist's impression of the $1.2 billion Sleepyhead Estate development planned for Ōhinewai.

While Sleepyhead continues to progress with these infrastructure discussions, planning is continuing for the next phases of the development, stage two, the Sleepyhead Factory, and three, the commercial area. A variety of factors will mean timelines are extended for these stages however the phasing remains the same.

The development sits in the “golden triangle” between Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton and Sleepyhead will shortly begin the process of seeking expressions of interest from commercial/industrial partners who are interested in the national and regional economic benefits this development will offer, and want to establish their operations here.

Turner says it is a project that will span over more than a decade to complete. Sleepyhead will continue to work in close partnership with the local government, iwi and the local community to deliver the long-term employment, infrastructure, and economic and cultural benefits The Sleepyhead Estate will bring to the district.