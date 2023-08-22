Renee performing at the Half Moon in the Putney suburb of London, UK.

Renée Cullen’s debut album, Small Town Girls, is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and tells the story of a small-town girl growing up in rural New Zealand and her transition to living in one of the largest and most cosmopolitan cities in the world – London.

Small Town Girls is the eponymous album track about travelling the world but always keeping your roots and values close to your heart.

“I like my music to tell a story. A few of the tracks could cross-genre but the heart of the album is country,” said Cullen, who penned eight of the tracks on the album herself, with the other two songs written by her sister, Gina Kennings.

“It is a memoir about family, love and loss. It’s a coming-of-age album.”

Cullen (Ngati Whatua, Ngati Tamatera) grew up in Thames before moving to Whangamatā, on the east coast of the Coromandel peninsula.

“Music has always been an integral part of my life,” said Cullen. “My mother was a country music singer and I grew up surrounded by music. As well as singing from a young age, I wrote poetry – it was my way of expressing my feelings and thoughts. This progressed into songwriting”

When she arrived in the UK, Cullen only intended to stay in London for two years, however, she met her Australian husband, Paul, after turning up late to a party at Pall Mall – their romantic chance meeting the inspiration for another song on the album, London City.

Two years have turned into 20 years, and they now live in Berkshire with their four children – Rei, Kiana, Aria and Kaia, who Cullen wrote her album for. The album follows the release of Cullen’s single, , which was launched in 2016 to great acclaim.

The album reflects on Renee Cullen's time growing up in Whangamatā.

The single and Turn Back Time were both written in memory of her father, Raymond Cullen, who tragically drowned in a diving accident off the shores of Tokakahakaha Island, near Whangamatā, in 2003.

“While a lot of the tracks have that easy-listening, feel-good country vibe, other tracks are very emotionally driven. Turn Back Time took years to record because I couldn’t get through it without crying, " said Cullen.

Cullen’s favourite song on the album is Angels in this City, written while she was in quarantine in an Auckland hotel with her three daughters. “Our room had a view of the Sky Tower and at night it was all lit up. My friends would drop off parcels for me and the girls – it inspired me to write the song.”

The last track, Karakia Timitanga, is a Māori prayer written by Kennings for Opoutere School, near Whangamatā, where Cullen’s children attended on their trips to NZ.

“I have a connection to Opoutere School as a lot of my friends and family work and teach there. My family love singing this karakia so it means a lot to have it on the album.”

Small Town Girls is produced by Rob Castell and renowned British record producer Stuart Epps (who has worked with many artists including Elton John, Led Zeppelin and Oasis), and Steve Hopwood.

“Working with Renée on Small Town Girls has been quite a journey, which she has handled like an experienced professional singer/songwriter. The album features her brilliantly crafted songs together with stunning vocals. I’m sure there will be many who get as much pleasure listening to it as I do,’ said Epps.

Small Town Girls’ pre-launch was a huge success, with Cullen performing to a sold-out crowd at the iconic Half Moon Pub in Putney on June 15.