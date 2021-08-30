SH29 Kaimai Range road closure rescheduled to Sunday, September 5

The road will be closed from the intersection of State Highway 29 and State Highway 28 at Te Poi on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

The road will be closed from the intersection of State Highway 29 and State Highway 28 at Te Poi on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

A closure of State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range that was scheduled to take place overnight last Sunday has been rescheduled by a week due to the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the closure will now take place overnight on Sunday, September 5. Further changes to this date may be required based on alert level restrictions, weather or site conditions.

"We'll endeavour to keep the public well informed on any further date changes or delays," Waka Kotahi says.

During the closure some high-priority maintenance work will be carried out across multiple lanes.

Waka Kotahi says the road will be closed from the intersection of State Highway 29 and State Highway 28 at Te Poi on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Range, through to the intersection of State Highway 29 and Cambridge Rd in Tauriko on the Tauranga side.

The closure will be in place from 8pm Sunday, September 5, to 5am Monday, September 6.

Waka Kotahi says the detours for this closure are significant. Road users are advised to plan their travel for outside this closure where possible, use alternative routes and allow extra time for travel.

"Completing this work safely is our priority. Closing the road overnight will reduce the number of daytime disruptions for road users when the roads are busier. Contractors will work on several sections to ensure the most efficient use of the closure."

The work is part of the Waka Kotahi preventive maintenance programme to keep roads in a safe condition during the colder, wetter winter months.

Access for emergency services and residents will be maintained at all times. If this work is affected by weather or other unforeseen circumstances, it may be postponed until overnight on either Monday, September 6, or Tuesday, September 7.

Road users are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information.

Keep up to date with Covid-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19