Geotech rigs will take core samples from the underslip. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Geotech rigs will take core samples from the underslip. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere in the Coromandel is open to one lane during daytime and night-time hours, and will remain open providing it’s safe, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said today.

Travel through the site will be under stop/go traffic management with the potential for periods of stop/stop or full closure for maintenance on the temporary pavement.

“The surface of the temporary track coped better than expected with the increased traffic volumes over the weekend, so it’s safe for the road to remain open this week unless there’s deterioration,” says Waikato System Manager for Waka Kotahi, Cara Lauder.

“Two geotech drill rigs are on site today to enable core samples to be collected from the underslip, which will inform the best way forward for a permanent fix of the road.

“If it’s detected that the underslip is getting worse – the road may close again without notice while remedial measures are investigated,” says Lauder.

The temporary track around the underslip coped well with weekend traffic. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi reminds road users that contractors are on site working to make the road safe.

“Please respect our road workers. They’re doing everything they can to guide people safely through, while repairs are ongoing,” says Lauder.

People are urged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they travel, and be prepared that the agency may have to close the road at any point if there is additional cracking or damage.

Check road and weather conditions on Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner.

For local roads, visit the Thames Coromandel District Council Facebook page or website.



