The temporary track around the underslip on SH25 is under stop/go management. Photo / Waka Kotahi

To make the most of the fine forecast, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors will continue surfacing work on State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere on Thursday, March 16.

Chipseal will be applied to the now cement-stabilised bypass track around the underslip, which will improve the performance of the lane.

Waka Kotahi says road users should expect a similar schedule to Wednesday’s traffic management, which will see the road closed for periods of 30 minutes to one hour to carry out the chip sealing.

Waka Kotahi says that at regular intervals the road will reopen under stop/go traffic management to allow light vehicles access before closing again and resuming the work.

The agency says if the forecast changes or the work is deemed unsuitable for any reason – the chip sealing will be delayed until early next week.

The progress of the slip that partially closed SH25 between Hikuai and Opoutere on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi thanks the Coromandel community for their patience while it undertakes this necessary activity to keep the bypass around the underslip safe and useable for traffic.

People are urged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they travel, and be prepared that the agency may have to close the road at any point if there is additional cracking or damage.

Waka Kotahi said on Monday that the surface of the temporary track coped better than expected with the increased traffic volumes over the weekend, so it would be safe for the road to remain open unless there’s deterioration.

Two geotech drill rigs are on site to enable core samples to be collected from the underslip, which will inform the best way forward for a permanent fix of the road.

“If it’s detected that the underslip is getting worse – the road may close again without notice while remedial measures are investigated,” says Waikato system manager for Waka Kotahi, Cara Lauder. Waka Kotahi reminds road users that contractors are on site working to make the road safe.

“Please respect our road workers. They’re doing everything they can to guide people safely through, while repairs are ongoing,” says Lauder.

Check road and weather conditions on Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner.

For local roads, visit the Thames Coromandel District Council Facebook page or website.