Public fundraising will ensure rescue helicopters are available to Kiwi communities during disasters or helping people who get into trouble in their day-to-day lives. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s rescue helicopters flew dozens of critical missions during and after recent storm events across the country, helping save lives and offering an ongoing lifeline to those trapped by floods and slips.

The heroic efforts of chopper crews come after another record-breaking year of missions in 2022. A total of 9847 rescues were carried out across the country, including 890 in the Waikato-King Country region.

With May being Chopper Appeal Month, Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter group manager Vanessa Richmond says public fundraising will ensure rescue helicopters are available to Kiwi communities during future disasters.

“We sent multiple aircraft to support the Hawke’s Bay/Tairāwhiti relief effort in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, including one of the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopters,” Richmond says.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter provided a life-saving hospital transfer when Cambridge teen Hamish suffered a decompression injury. Photo / Supplied

“We worked tirelessly together with local rescue crews, to save or help as many people as possible while working in challenging conditions and with limited communications.

“Our crews were involved in rescue missions, transferring rescue supplies, medical supply drops and bringing communications equipment into Gisborne that helped stranded locals reconnect with loved ones.

“We’re proud to have been able to support New Zealanders during this incredibly difficult time, and are grateful for any donations that will allow us to continue to help people in need.”

Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath recently visited the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay to see the extent of weather damage and the scale of the recovery ahead. She’s asking the public to give generously to support the rescue helicopters’ vital work both in those regions and around the country.

“We love working with the choppers to make Aotearoa a safer, greater place – whether it’s during large-scale emergencies or helping people who get into trouble in their day-to-day lives,” McGrath says.

“Recent events have highlighted that a chopper is always there for you, no matter where you are or what you’re doing, and our fundraising during the month of May really helps to keep them flying.”

Westpac staff nationwide will be out and about raising funds for their local rescue helicopter service in the annual street appeal on Thursday, May 4.

“Please look out for our people shaking buckets on street appeal day and support them with a donation if you can,” McGrath says.

“We know there are communities struggling to make ends meet at the moment, so please give only what you can. Every dollar will go directly to your local chopper and help towards keeping them in the air.”

Westpac funds the marketing and administration costs of the chopper appeal and distributes all funds raised back to donors’ local rescue helicopter trust.

People wishing to make a donation or find out more information can visit www.chopperappeal.co.nz.