A serious crash happened at Horotiu.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash on Great South Road, Horotiu, last night.

Police said initial reports suggested there were serious injuries.

The crash happened between the Great South Rd offramp and Horotiu Bridge Rd.

Police were called about 6.15pm.

Traffic management was in place, and motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

A person died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Netherton, Hauraki district, on Wednesday morning.

One other person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

And two people died and two were badly hurt in a two-car crash on State Highway 26, Te Aroha, on Saturday afternoon.

Te Aroha man Peter Swallow was in a vehicle with his sister’s partner that collided with another.

Te Aroha resident and friend Les Munro said the pair were travelling in a vehicle ahead of other family members when tragedy struck.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people from the other car were airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Troopers Rd, Te Mapara, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

And one person died last Tuesday after a car and a truck collided near Morrinsville.

The driver of the truck had moderate injuries, and the driver of the car died.



