Emma Rockel, SEEN founder and teacher. Photo / Supplied

The SEEN Learning Collective is an alternative education group that launches in Term 3 in Te Awamutu.

Its mission is to ensure all children have access to a learning environment where they feel seen, valued and safe. SEEN is an acronym for the group’s vision, where children and teachers come together as equals to - Share, Explore, Empower and Nurture.

SEEN founder and teacher, Emma Rockel, wanted to create a space where children could experience the joy of learning and build their self-esteem, without some of the sensory and social barriers present in bigger classrooms.

Emma is a qualified teacher, with experience teaching all ages, working in primary schools, health schools and private tutoring with homeschoolers. She has worked with children with mental health difficulties, Autism Spectrum Disorder and disabilities.

SEEN prides itself on building quality relationships and providing a class culture that prioritises children’s wellbeing and self-esteem. In term three it has two classes launching, held at the Te Awamutu Baptist Church.

The SEEN Classroom is a mixed-age primary/intermediate class that helps children develop their creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. Class sizes are limited to 12 students. Children learn through hands-on activities relating to science, technology and the arts.

Math concepts and literacy skills are used in authentic contexts within these tasks. In a given session you can expect to see children conducting science experiments, constructing bridges, organising plays, writing and illustrating stories, or investigating an area of personal interest.

The day is semi-structured, finding a balance between child-led exploration, play and teacher instruction.

SEEN’s mixed-age grouping provides a more natural setting, where children are recognised as individuals and celebrated for their unique strengths. Students will have the opportunity to support their peers and run small workshops to consolidate their learning and share their knowledge with others. Wellbeing underpins all that they do.

Throughout the day the teacher uses social and emotional coaching to encourage collaboration, communication, kindness, positive conflict resolution and strategies for managing frustrations.

Although we have some fantastic schools in the Waipā district, not every child thrives at mainstream schooling. The SEEN classroom operates as a one-day school that runs every Thursday during term time, from 10am to 3pm.

These classes are suitable for children who have disengaged with learning, are feeling overwhelmed in a bigger classroom, prefer a hands-on approach, or those with an interest in creative subjects.

Under the New Zealand Education Act, children are permitted to be excused from school one day per week by their school principal, to attend an alternative education service.

Students attend once a week for the whole term and the cost is $60 per session. Come along to the open day at 10am on Thursday, July 6 to find out more.

SEEN’s Writing and Wellness class is designed to support preteens and teenagers to navigate some of the feelings and challenges that can arise at that age. Participants are introduced to tools for managing well-being such as meditation, breathing exercises and journaling.

Writing is taught as a way of communicating thoughts and feelings, exploring memoirs, poetry, and persuasive writing. Each writing topic will explore different ideas relating to emotions and self-esteem, such as the influence of social media, the attributes we value in ourselves and others, and channelling our frustrations into issues of justice.

At the end of each session, participants will be invited (but never forced) to share their work as they develop a supportive circle of writers. SEEN’s Writing and Wellness class runs every Thursday during term time, from 3.30-5pm and costs $25 per week.

Places are strictly limited to eight students. There will be a one-off free trial class held at 2pm on the open day, on July 6.

For more information, or to register for the open day, visit www.seenlearningcollective.com.



