Te Awamutu Brass Band recently hosted the second annual Collab Concert with the Taupō Brass Band and it was a huge success.

The concert took place at the end of March at Te Awamutu Intermediate School Hall.

The programme included pieces played by the two bands separately before they joined forces for three songs played as a mass band.

Taupō Brass Band kicked off the Collab Concert with a variety of pop, rock and brass band classics from the 1980s.

This also marked the first occasion they were able to wear their new uniforms, which were donated by the North Shore City Brass Band.

Te Awamutu Brass Band took to the stage playing a variety of swing, musical theatre and rock and roll.

Te Awamutu Brass Band also showed off their new stage uniform items which were able to be purchased with funds raised through a quiz night late last year.

The concert’s grand finale saw both bands come together to perform the three well-known songs LOVE, Lemon Tree and Breezin’ Down Broadway.

For more highlights and information, visit Te Awamutu Brass Band and Taupō Brass on Facebook.

The first time the two bands joined forces was last year when the Taupō band hosted the Collab Concert.

