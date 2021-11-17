Safer speeds along Gordonton Road a main focus of new north Hamilton roundabouts

The site of one of the two new roundabouts to be built on Gordonton Road. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council says improving safety is the main reason it has approved two new roundabouts in the north of the city along Gordonton Road between the Wairere Drive and Thomas Road intersections.

Planning is under way to build roundabouts on Gordonton Rd at the intersections of Darjon Drive and Puketaha Rd/St James Drive.

Infrastructure Operations Chairwoman Councillor Angela O'Leary said both projects support the council's Vision Zero goal where it will not accept serious injury or death on our roads.

"Both projects have a heavy focus on reinforcing safer speeds along Gordonton Rd while making it safer and easier to turn in and out of both Puketaha Rd/St James Drive and Darjon Drive."

At the Infrastructure Operations Committee meeting earlier this year, the council also approved fast tracking of the construction of the fourth leg of the roundabout at the Gordonton Rd/Puketaha Rd/St James Drive intersection, which will open access to St James Drive for residents travelling in and around their local area.

"Although it has always been the plan to create access from Gordonton Rd on to St James Drive, the original plan was to build a three-legged roundabout and future proof the construction so that the fourth leg could be installed later.

"We've since worked out that it is more cost-effective and will cause less disruption, in the long run, to do it all at once, using $4.3m provided from the council's 2021-31 Long-Term Plan."

This work follows on from the new shared off-road path that runs parallel with Gordonton road, which provides safer journeys for pedestrians and people on bikes (and other modes of active transport) in the north of the city.

Acting City Transport Unit Manager Robyn Denton said construction will be phased in order to minimise disruption for commuters.

"Construction of the Darjon Drive/Gordonton Rd roundabout, which is jointly funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is expected to begin in early 2022.

"Once complete, this roundabout will improve safety for people coming into and going out of Darjon Drive, and will encourage drivers to slow down on Gordonton Rd," said Denton.

Following the completion of the Darjon Drive roundabout, construction of the Gordonton Rd/Puketaha Rd/St James Drive intersection will begin.

"This second roundabout will provide direct access to St James Drive from Gordonton Rd for residents and will improve public transport routes in the area. New pedestrian crossing facilities on St James Drive and Gordonton Rd northbound will also be installed to provide pedestrians and people on bikes with a safer connection from Puketaha Rd into St James."

Council staff have begun speaking with nearby residents to discuss those plans.

Hamilton City Council staff are looking to host a face-to-face drop-in session for residents, once Covid-19 alert levels allow, to discuss these works before they begin.