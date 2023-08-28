Coastal Invitational XV flanker Jake Barfoot looks to tackle Waikato Divisional XV winger Queyst Michael-Tapu. Photo / Jesse Wood

The Waikato Divisional XV beat Thames Valley Coastal Invitational XV 40-24 at Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club on Saturday.

The Waikato side is made up of players from Waikato’s 10 Division one clubs Leamington, Putāruru, Ōhaupō, Frankton, Te Rapa, Pirongia, Tokoroa, Hinuera, Taupiri and Suburbs.

Coached by Thames Valley Premiership winning coach Johnny Corbett, the Coastal side included nine Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Thames Valley Swamp Foxes and seven players from the championship-winning Whangamatā team.

Former Waikato and King Country Rams midfielder Joe Perawiti was also included in the squad.

“I think that despite lads being put together on Thursday night, we were able to create a competitive team to go up against a strong Waikato Divisional side,” Coastal Invitational XV and Thames Valley outside back Ethan Dromgool says.

“[This] provided for a good solid hit out for both teams with some great displays of skills and physicality, which I think made for some good entertainment for the crowd.”

Waikato Divisional XV coach Jacob Kelly says that it was great weather for running rugby with a fast track.

“This game was a definite step up from last week and the Coastal team took the game to us with some strong running and took an early lead,” he says.

Waikato managed to get the upper hand and went into the break leading 26-19 - a rather high scoring first stanza.

“Another strong second half performance from the team got us out to 40-19 then the warm conditions took their toll with a couple of forwards in the backline at the end. We finished up with a 40-24 win, very happy with the performance,” Kelly says.

Player of the day for the Waikato side was Leamington Rugby Sports Club’s Alfie Sherlock, while Southern United Rugby Football Club pivot Matt Crum had a good day off the tee.

So far in 2023, the Waikato Divisional XV are three from three after previously beating Counties Manukau Māori and King Country Development.

They will play their final match on Saturday, taking on Counties Manukau Divisional XV at Leamington.

Coastal Invitational XV 24 (Tries: Josh Baker, Jake Barfoot, Hayden Mulgrew 2. Conversions: Jared Allan-Baker 2)

Waikato Divisional XV 40 (Tries: Kees Anderson 2, Lucas Dampney, Richie Deane, AJ Mead, Queyst Michael-Tapu. Conversions: Matt Crum 5)