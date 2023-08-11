Warren Gatland coaching University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development camp attendees last year. Photo / Chiefs Rugby Club

The next generation of Chiefs is ready to show off their skills tomorrow when the Under-19 Chiefs Country Northern Region Competition kicks off in Te Awamutu.

The Chiefs Rugby Club will use the competition to select candidates for the University of Waikato Chiefs U18 Development Camp and identify players for the University of Waikato Chiefs U20 squad.

Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said through the competition, the club wants to give the region’s most talented players an opportunity, instead of recruiting from outside the Chiefs region.

“A large portion of our current Gallagher Chiefs squad, which is arguably one of the best we have ever had, have come through the Chiefs Development Pathway – whether it’s First XV, age group representative, provincial academy or NPC programmes.”

Current Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks that have come through the Chiefs Development Pathway include All Blacks and Chiefs captain Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Emoni Narawa and Samisoni Taukei’aho.

The first four teams to battle in the northern region competition this weekend are Waikato who face Counties Manukau, and Bay of Plenty who take on Taranaki.

Teams from Northland, North Harbour and Auckland are set to play in the next rounds of the competition which runs until the end of September.

The players that are selected to be a part of the University of Waikato Chiefs U18 development camp at the end of the northern region competition, will come together in October for an immersive five days of learning ahead of playing the Blues U18.

The University of Waikato Chiefs U20 squad selected will compete in the Bunnings Super Rugby U20 tournament in March next year.

The Details

What: Northern Region U19 Competition – Chiefs Region Super Round, Round 1

When: Saturday, August 12, at 12pm (Waikato v Counties Manukau) and 1.30pm (Bay of Plenty v Taranaki)

Where: Albert Park, Te Awamutu