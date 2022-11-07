Todd Doolan of Thames Valley. Thames Valley v North Otago, Heartland Championship game at Moewai Park, Whitianga, New Zealand on Saturday 24 September 2022. Mandatory credit: Jason Bartley / www.photosport.nz

Former Te Awamutu Sports rugby player Todd Doolan represented the New Zealand Heartland XV in their 84-14 demolition of the New Zealand Police at Owen Delany Park in Taupō on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Thames Valley Swampfoxes rep started at fullback and secured a 29-point haul in his 80-minute shift, including 12 from 12 conversions and a try.

“It was a great win for the lads, we had a good week leading up to the game and the boys came together really quick. We achieved what we wanted by the win but our real motivation was to prove that the Heartland XV team deserves more,” says Doolan.

“Take away nothing from the Police, but to play just the one game was disappointing. We had worked hard all year and to only come away with one game given the calibre of the team and the players, we felt like we deserved more.

“The game itself was really positive and pleasing to play, been a dream for a lot of the team to wear the black jersey and with 11 debutants, there were some pretty proud people. I think it’s fair to say everyone was happy with their performance.”

Doolan has played for Thames Valley in the Bunnings Heartland competition for the past two seasons and for Ngāti Porou East Coast in 2016, but this was his first call-up to the national side.

Thames Valley teammates Harry Lafituanai and Connor McVerry accompanied Doolan in the starting line-up.

Originally known as the New Zealand Divisional XV, the Heartland XV is made up of players from the Heartland Championship – essentially the NPC second division.

New Zealand Heartland XV 84: (Saimone Samate, Paula Fifita, Roman Tutauha, Harry Lafituanai, Timoci Seruwalu, Cam Russell, Dane Whale, Liam Rowlands, Hakarangi Tichborne, Todd Doolan, Zac Saunders, Nick Strachan tries; Doolan 12 con)

New Zealand Police XV 14: (Zade Rimmer, Juan Benadie tries; Benadie 2 con)

HT: 35-7