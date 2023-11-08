Rugby sevens: 2023 Waikato Sevens training squads announced

Waikato first five-eighth Kiriana Nolan has been named in Waikato Sevens' wider training squad for 2023. Photo / Photosport

Following last weekend’s Waikato Club Rugby Sevens tournament, Waikato has named their two training squads for the upcoming Northern Region Sevens competition.

Making its much-anticipated return following a small hiatus due to Covid, provincial sevens campaigns are back under way and competition starts this weekend in Whangamatā, before the Northern Region showpiece takes place in Whangārei on Saturday, November 25.

Both the men’s and women’s sides have named strong squads with Bunnings Warehouse NPC players Cody Nordstrom, Tana Tuhakaraina and Xavier Saifoloi backing up following impressive NPC seasons.

A mixture of youth and experience makes up the remainder of the squad with the likes of Luke Masirewa, Mosese Dawai, Leigh Bristowe, Newton Tudreu and Cody Rogers providing some quality sevens experience to our side.

Waikato men’s will be coached by former Waikato sevens player Steve Ketu.

The Waikato Women’s squad will be coached by experienced Waikato sisters Carla and Chyna Hohepa.

They’ve named a good mixture of young talent coming through the local system with the experience needed to go deep into these tournaments.

Representation of the Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC side is prominent with the likes of Kaea Nepia, Kiriana Nolan, Aaliyah Konui, Lela Ieremia, Mia Anderson, Roelien du Plessis and Vici-Rose Green leading the side following their strong Farah Palmer Cup campaign.

FPC player Reese Anderson is fresh off her New Zealand Under 20 women’s rugby development campaign and will give the side a big boost on the field.

This season’s Women’s Premiership top points scorer Aaliyah Konui will be one to keep an eye on out wide, her pace and skill set are sure to keep the opposition guessing.

Waikato Men’s Sevens wider training group:

Liam Anderson, Fletcher Morgan, Harry Trumm (Fraser Tech), Leigh Bristowe, Levi Cressy-Baggot, Fraser Ditchfield, Brennan Ketu, Newton Tudreu (Hamilton Marist), Luke Masirewa, Jack McConnell, Epeli Vukivuki (Hamilton Old Boys), Mosese Dawai (Ōtorohanga), Cody Nordstrom (Te Awamutu Sports), Codi Rogers, Xavier Saifoloi (University).

Waikato Women’s Sevens wider training group:

Tiana Tiro (Hamilton Marist), Reese Anderson, Roelien du Plessis, Vici-Rose Green, Teuwira Keremete, Aaliyah Konui, Kaea Nepia, Kelera Sing (Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez), Mia Anderson, Kiriana Nolan (Kihikihi), Lela Ieremia, Niu Milo, Ora Williams, Shyrah Tuliau Tua’a (Melville), Alesha McQuoid, Alison Priestley, Alysha Priestley, Abbey Wilton, Ella Wilton (Morrinsville Sports), K’lee Begbie (Putāruru), Mia Robertson, Olivia Holten, Finau Mafi, Hinemaringi Scott (University).

