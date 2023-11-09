Fijian Drua first five-eighth Teti Tela has retired from first class rugby. Photo / Photosport

The Fijian Drua have officially farewelled stalwart first five-eighth and former Te Awamutu Sports representative Teti Tela, who is retiring from first class rugby.

Fijian Drua #30 Tela, the Drua’s all-time leading points scorer with 124 points from 24 appearances, was a vital member of the franchise in their first two seasons.

“Teti is an outstanding player and an even better friend. Everyone in the Drua organisation – players, coaches, and administration staff – admires his professionalism,” Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said.

Evans thanked 32-year-old Tela for his contribution to the Drua and Fiji Rugby.

“For a young club like ours, the positive impact that Teti has had on his fellow Drua players and colleagues is profound. While we will miss having him in our squad, we know that he and his beautiful young family will be watching and cheering their Drua on in 2024 and beyond. All of us offer our sincerest and heartfelt vinaka vakalevu to Teti for his service.”

Tela played nine test and two tour matches for Fiji between 2019-2023 as well as one Super Rugby game for the Queensland Reds in 2018.

The Fijian Drua has named its squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, the third campaign in the Club’s short history.

With the absence of Tela, their first five-eighth stocks consist of sharpshooter Kemu Valetini and rookies Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (Fiji U20, Manawatū Turbos) and Isikeli Rabitu (Suva Grammar School).

Huntly-born Caleb Muntz is in the squad but will undergo rehabilitation following his injury prior to the Rugby World Cup.

He is not expected to feature in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The squad is headlined by 18 Flying Fijians who had a successful international season including the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and features five rookies who are stepping up to first class rugby.

