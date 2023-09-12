Hamiltonian Quinn Tupaea has resigned with the Chiefs. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamiltonian and midfielder Quinn Tupaea is the latest Gallagher Chiefs player to extend his contract with the Waikato-based club.

While the full Chiefs squad will be announced later this year, the club has already announced a few squad members. Tupaea completes the Chiefs midfield alongside Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Gideon Wrampling and rookie Daniel Rona.

Tupaea, a 14-test All Black, made his debut for the Chiefs in 2020, before being named for the All Blacks in 2021. A devastating knee injury during the Bledisloe Cup test last year required surgery, meaning he was unable to play in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said it has undoubtedly been difficult for Tupaea to be sidelined through the season “missing opportunities to showcase his talent”.

“But he demonstrated a huge amount of grit, diligence and leadership through that period, and offered an unwavering amount of off-field support to coaches, management and our younger players in particular,” McMillan said.

“Quinn is a quality footballer whose power, skill and competitiveness add a lot to our environment.”

At the end-of-season Chiefs Rugby Club awards, Tupaea was recognised by his teammates with the Mana Kotiate Award for his contributions to the team. He has also taken on a coaching/mentor role for the Hamilton Old Boys Rugby Club Premier team this year.

Tupaea said he was excited to be back with the Chiefs.

”I feel I have a lot to give to the club and can’t wait to be back out on the field in the Chiefs’ colours. We have a great squad so I’m pumped to see what we can do over the next couple of seasons.”

McMillan said “time back in the saddle” through the NPC should have him primed to go for the 2024 season.

“We look forward to having him back amongst our classy midfield contingent and have no doubt he will be a significant player for the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby in the years to come.”

Tupaea extended his contract until the end of 2025.

Other players who have extended their contracts include Cortez Ratima, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Damian McKenzie, Tupou Vaa’i and Aidan Ross.

Pita Gus Sowakula, Brodie Retallick, Brad Weber, Bryn Gatland and Alex Nankivell have announced overseas stints and therefore won’t be playing for the Chiefs next season.