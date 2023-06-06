Black Ferns co-captains Ruahei Demant (left) and Kennedy Simon will again lead the team. Photo / Photosport

A new era has begun for the Black Ferns as nine players were named today to make their senior New Zealand debuts in this year’s Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup.

The squad will again be led by co-captains and recently-appointed members of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Kennedy Simon of Hamilton and Ruahei Demant, of Auckland.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has been named as the only New Zealand host city for a Black Ferns O’Reilly Cup match against Australia in September. It will be the first time since 2013 that Hamilton has hosted a Black Ferns test match.

Simon (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Māhanga) and Demant (Te Whanau a Apanui, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Awa) already led the Black Ferns last year. Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting says the two are “inspiring wāhine”.

“[They] complement one another with their leadership style. Their trust, clear communication and leading actions provide us with a strong platform to continue to build as a team,” Bunting says.

The squad was named this morning at Hamilton Girls’ High School, the former school of Simon as well as Tenika Willison and Kelsey Teneti, who have also been named as part of the team.

Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting. Photo / Photosport

Willison is among nine players who will make their debut for the Black Ferns. The others are Esther Faiaoga-Tilo, Grace Gago, Iritana Hohaia, Kate Henwood, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Lucy Jenkins, Mererangi Paul and Rosie Kelly.

Henwood, 34, originally from Whakatāne, had long been a notable player for the Bay of Plenty Volcanix Farah Palmer Cup side, before being called into the Waikato-based Chiefs Manawa team as an injury replacement player this year.

Paul also made her Super Rugby Aupiki debut for the Chiefs Manawa earlier this year, quickly becoming an influential playmaker for the side on the wing.

Fellow Chiefs Manawa rookie Willison represented New Zealand in touch rugby from a young age before she debuted for the Black Ferns Sevens in 2016. She was a part of the gold medal-winning side at the Tokyo Olympics and earnt a bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Bunting says he, along with assistant coaches Steve Jackson, Tony Christie and Mike Delany, have been impressed with the new players during the Super Rugby Aupiki season.

The FMG Stadium in Hamilton will host the Black Ferns O’Reilly Cup match against Australia in September. Photo / Hamilton City Council

“We are excited to see their progression this year.”

Other players in the squad include Grace Brooker, who returns from injury and has been named for the first time since 2021, and Black Ferns Sevens player Kelsey Teneti, who makes the transition back to the XVs format.

Awhina Tangen Wainohu, Charmaine McMenamin, Hazel Tubic, Layla Sae, Patricia Maliepo and Santo Taumata have been unavailable for selection due to injury. Ruby Tui was unavailable for selection due to a sabbatical.

Bunting says his team are excited about the test matches and are focused on using them as an opportunity to build depth within the Black Ferns, ensuring they qualify for the inaugural WXV1 tournament.

“We are looking forward to returning to play the final O’Reilly Cup test in Hamilton. It will be a fantastic opportunity for whānau and fans to see the team in action for the first time on home soil this season,” he says.

The Black Ferns will play their first Pacific Four game against Australia on June 29 in Brisbane and go on to play Canada on July 9 and the USA on July 15, both in Ottawa, Canada.

The game at Hamilton’s FMG stadium will be the final test match and take place on September 30. All matches of the Pacific Four series will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

The Black Ferns team

(Age/Super Club/Province/Test caps)

Loosehead Props

Kate Henwood (34, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, new cap)

Krystal Murray (29, Hurricanes Poua, Northland, 9)

Philippa Love (33, Matatū, Canterbury, 25)

Hookers

Georgia Ponsonby (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 13)

Grace Gago (25, Blues, Counties Manukau, new cap)

Luka Connor (26, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 14)

Tighthead Props

Amy Rule (22, Matatū, Canterbury, 12)

Esther Faiaoga-Tilo (28, Blues, Waikato, new cap)

Tanya Kalounivale (24, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 6)

Locks

Chelsea Bremner (27, Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury, 12)

Joanah Ngan Woo (26, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 17)

Maiakawanakaulani Roos (21, Blues, Auckland, 14)

Loose Forwards

Alana Bremner (26, Matatū, Canterbury, 13)

Kendra Reynolds (30, Matatū, Bay of Plenty, 9)

Kennedy Simon (26, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 13) – Co-Captain

Liana Mikaele Tu’u (21, Blues, Auckland, 11)

Lucy Jenkins (22, Matatū, Canterbury, new cap)

Halfbacks

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (31, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 12)

Iritana Hohaia (23, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, new cap)

First Five-Eighths

Rosie Kelly (23, Matatū, Canterbury, new cap)

Ruahei Demant (27, Blues, Auckland, 26) – Co-Captain

Midfield

Amy du Plessis (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 7)

Grace Brooker (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 3)

Kelsey Teneti (20, Waikato, 1)

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (19, Blues, Auckland, 7)

Outside Backs

Ayesha Leti-I’iga (24, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 21)

Katelyn Vahaakolo (23, Blues, Auckland, new cap)

Mererangi Paul (24, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, new cap)

Renee Holmes (23, Matatū, Waikato, 10)

Tenika Willison (25, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, new cap)