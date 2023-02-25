Ruapehu District Council says it was forced to shoot a dog (not this one) that was biting and chasing cattle. Photo / File

Ruapehu District Council shot a microchipped dog that had attacked cattle on the Golf Rd showgrounds in Taumarunui.

The council’s animal control team says they were alerted to two dogs harassing the cattle on Thursday evening.

Ruapehu’s Regulator and Customer Service executive manager Warrick Zander says: “On arrival the officer found a white Kelpie-type dog and staffordshire bull terrier cross chasing and biting at cattle.”

One of the cattle was seen to be bleeding from its left hind leg, however the officer was not able to secure the stock to confirm the degree of the injury.

Zander says the staffordshire bull terrier cross was shot with a single shot, while the second dog fled into a residential area.

“The shot dog was microchipped and council will be talking with the owner about why their dog was not secured and able to harass stock. Shooting a dog is always a last resort for animal control officers; however, they will not hesitate to do so if the situation calls for it, as in this case.

“This attack follows three others reported in the same area this year and on top of others around the Taumarunui area. Dog attacks on stock are highly upsetting for the owners, not to mention the financial impact.”

The council is asking anyone who has information on the white kelpie-type dog involved in the attack to call the council on 07 895 8188.

The Dog Control Act requires dog owners to ensure their dog is under control at all times. Any dog found attacking livestock, poultry, other domestic animals or protected wildlife can be seized or destroyed, with owners facing a fine of up to $3000 for any damage caused by the attack.

In cases where there has been serious injury or death to a person or protected wildlife, the dog owner can face a fine of up to $20,000 and three years’ imprisonment.















