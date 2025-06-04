“[This further cements] central Government’s confidence in our fast-growing city and Hamilton’s role as key player in New Zealand’s supply chain and logistics network.”

Southgate said the corridor would do wonders for Hamilton’s economic growth by increasing freight capacity and reducing traffic congestion.

“It will also unlock much-needed land for residential and commercial purposes.”

A Hamilton City Council spokesperson said funding for construction is still to be agreed and confirmed as part of the 12-month design phase.

A press release from Bishop’s office said the cost to complete the full project was estimated at $300m.

The same release said the Ruakura Eastern Transport Corridor was “timed for 2027-30 National Land Transport Programme and is subject to further funding being approved”.

The Ruakura Superhub is a major logistics and distribution hub being constructed in Hamilton by Tainui Group Holdings.

Bishop said the NZTA board endorsed the business case for the Ruakura Eastern Transport Corridor.

“The Ruakura Eastern Transport Corridor project will complete a strategic four-lane corridor for freight and regional traffic with some walking and cycling elements to connect into the existing network,” Bishop said.

“It also includes a grade-separated link over the East Coast Main Line railway line, connecting housing with employment.”

Bishop, referring to a 2024 study, said parts of Hamilton’s roading network would soon be unable to accommodate the expected increases in traffic.

“This will cause extended periods of peak hour congestion, resulting in disruptions to 42% of national freight volumes and jeopardising the generation of over 50% of New Zealand’s GDP.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says the NZTA board’s endorsement of the Ruakura roading project is “truly fantastic news”.

“The study concluded that the Ruakura Eastern Transport Corridor will enable the golden triangle [of Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga] to continue to provide freight corridors for the most economically significant part of New Zealand.”

Bishop said the Ruakura Superhub was a “nationally significant development” that would service about 42% of the country’s population.

“This exciting joint venture will see the development of a further 70 hectares of facilities for storing goods and moving them through different modes of transport, including road and rail freight, making the transport corridor project even more important.”

NZTA Waikato/Bay of Plenty system design regional manager Susan Collins said NZTA was a funder and investment partner in the design and consenting phase.

“The Eastern Transport Corridor project will improve freight reliability and deliver high economic growth and productivity for the region, which are key priorities for NZTA and in line with the Government’s strategic direction,” Collins said.

“With the board’s endorsement of the detailed business case in mid-May, the pre-implementation phase of the project can get under way.

“Construction will be dependent on funding and agreement between NZTA, council and other potential partners.”

Hamilton East MP Ryan Hamilton said he welcomed the news as the new road would support commercial activity at Ruakura and unlock housing and development to support New Zealand’s fastest-growing city.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.