The inaugural Clive Steenson Memorial Regatta was held at Lake Karāpiro on Saturday. Photo / Arthur Uden

The inaugural Clive Steenson Memorial Regatta was held at Lake Karāpiro last Saturday with Te Awamutu Rowing Club contributing a large contingent of rowers.

The opening regatta of the season saw around 600 competitors from throughout the North Island.

The full day of rowing was interrupted by the odd shower but overall was well supported by the rowing community on and off the water.

Te Awamutu Rowing Club says all its rowers deserve credit for their efforts and for their results in some competitive events.

Men's masters double competitors Aaron Leppard and Richard McDermott both made comebacks after several years off.

The outstanding performances included a second place for Piri Craig and Chenae Swinerd in the women's masters double - the pair used to row together as schoolgirls; Isla Joyce, Asarina Johnson, Janaiah Jacob and Casey Baker taking the victory in the women's quad and Lolkje de Boer who placed second in the women's single.

The club was grateful the regatta went ahead despite the weather forecast.

Te Awamutu Rowing Club's Piri Craig and Chenae Swinerd in action. Photo / Arthur Uden

The regatta was named after the late former rower, coach and life member of the Te Awamutu Rowing Club Clive Steenson, who died last year.

Clive's passion for the sport and his legacy will continue to live on for many years to come with this annual event.

Results for Te Awamutu crews: