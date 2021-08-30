Rescue helicopter crew wear PPE during lockdown missions

Rescue helicopter crew crew are using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and barrier flight curtains that separate the front and rear cabins of the aircraft. Photo / Supplied

While the nation has continued to lock down at home under alert level 4, the life-saving work of our rescue helicopters has been ongoing with rescue crews tasked to many and varied callouts for accidents, emergencies, and flights for patients with complex medical needs.

During lockdown – up until last weekend – five rescue helicopters – the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopters, TECT Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, and the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter - have undertaken about 38 missions combined.

Patient and crew safety and wellbeing continues to be the absolute priority, and to support this, rescue crew are using their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and barrier flight curtains that separate the front and rear cabins of the aircraft, to protect everyone on board.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew have been very busy in the past 10-day period.

On Wednesday, August 18, the helicopter was tasked to transport a female patient in her 40s who had sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident. She was flown from Taumarunui Hospital to Waikato Hospital.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopte in Raglan to pick up a woman in her 30s suffering a medical emergency. Photo / Supplied

On Friday, August 20, the helicopter responded to a callout to Raglan for a female in her 30s suffering a medical emergency. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The helicopter was also tasked to Te Kuiti on Saturday, August 21, where a woman in her 60s suffered injuries in a fall at home. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The rescue helicopter was called out more than once to the Thames/Coromandel District. A male patient in his 60s, suffering a medical event on Sunday, August 22, was flown from Tairua to Waikato Hospital.

On Wednesday, August 25, a male in his 50s, experiencing a medical event, was urgently flown from Thames Hospital to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Philips Search & Rescue Trust says accidents and emergencies can happen to anyone at any time when least expected, as is evidenced by the large number of missions during the past 10 day period.

The trust says while it is hoped that a rescue helicopter won't be required, the community can be reassured that their rescue helicopter is always there and its crew are rescue-ready 24/7, to respond to all emergency callouts.