(From left): Re/Max Flagship's Harry Luther, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, Re/Max New Zealand CEO Don Ha and senior Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton.

Residential and commercial real estate company Re/Max New Zealand opened a new franchise office in the Hamilton CBD last month, operated by Harry and Mandeep Luther.

Harry said he is confident the new real estate office in Victoria Street can become a leading office in the New Zealand network.

“Like the flagship in any fleet, I want my business to be a champion for Re/Max, a front-runner in our achievements and top of mind for residential and commercial real estate clients,” he said.

Re/Max New Zealand CEO Don Ha said Harry had solid credentials to steer his business to success and achieve that goal.

“Harry has great experience in banking and real estate, plus business acumen, and we are excited to have him build his personal brand with us.

Harry and Mandeep Luther at the Re/Max Flagship opening in Hamilton.

“His knowledge of the local real estate scene is exceptional, and he has worked the Hamilton real estate market since 2016,” Ha said.

Re/Max, short for Real Estate Maximums, is an American international real estate company that operates through a franchise system.

Re/Max has more than 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories.

The Re/Max network is a global real estate system of franchisee-owned and operated offices and their affiliated independent professionals.

While Harry’s early career involved furniture sales in retail, he joined another real estate brand as a sales agent before moving into banking.

“I spent two years with Bank of New Zealand in a very customer-centric role, assisting customers with everything from opening accounts to lending welcome, but my heart was in real estate,” he said. “I worked in well-known real estate businesses and studied real estate business management during this time, gaining qualifications through a Queensland training institute.

“I knew last year that it was time to fulfil my goal of opening my own real estate business.

“I seriously researched my options and chose [working with a] brand over being an independent. I chose Re/Max as it stood well above other brands because of the real and genuine support available, its obvious culture and reputation, and its truly global reach.”

Harry’s specialisation extends to projects and developments, house and land packages, and working with developers and building companies. Re/Max Flagship covers residential sales and property management, commercial sales and leasing, and projects.

“Newcomers to my Flagship team will have a solid base of experience to support them, plus the Re/Max environment, where people thrive in business because of the incredible level of professional development and resources made available.”

“Re/Max Flagship will grow in all aspects - client base, agent numbers, business profitability, property management rent roll, etc,” said Harry, whose goals include bringing on new-to-industry talent and opening doors for local high achievers in the industry, along with business growth and community involvement.

Harry lives in Hamilton with his young family and is heavily involved with the community, the real estate market and the banking industry, where his wife is a Bank of New Zealand business manager.

Re/Max Flagship is at 554 Victoria Street, Hamilton. Email Harry Luther at harry.luther@remax.co.nz.