Every Women’s Guide to Relationships, Property and Money presenters, from left: relationship property lawyer Kirsty McDonald, financial adviser Janet Natta and life coach Tracey Hancock.

A women’s-only workshop returning to the Waikato next month aims to help women avoid getting caught up in relationship property traps and gain financial security.

Titled “Every Women’s Guide to Relationships, Property and Money”, the workshops are aimed at helping women gain financial security. Previously held in 2018 and 2019, the workshops are run by three Waikato women — relationship property lawyer Kirsty McDonald, financial adviser Janet Natta and life coach Tracey Hancock.

Getting caught up in a relationship and not protecting yourself when it comes to relationship property is more common than you may think, says relationship property expert and Gallie Miles law firm director Kirsty McDonald of Te Awamutu.

Kirsty says they’re seeing a rise in messy relationship property claims, and she wants women to be aware of common traps that can cause stress, and in some cases, financial burden, when a relationship ends.

“Traps such as assuming because you aren’t living together, your assets are safe from a relationship property claim, or that if your salary is going into your own bank account it won’t be included in a relationship property claim, or if you put your inherited money into the house, you won’t get a bigger share if you separate,” she says.

Kirsty acknowledges that at the start of the relationship, talking about relationship property and what would happen if you separated is often the furthest thing from people’s minds but it’s a useful conversation to have.

“Knowing these traps will help you make informed decisions and avoid any unwelcome surprises,” says Kirsty.

“Understanding what the law says about relationships and property, and being able to confidently manage your finances can be life-changing both during a relationship and if it ends.”

Janet Natta of Hamilton says the workshops are ideal for women who have had a relationship end and want to set a strong financial foundation for the future.

“When you separate, or your husband or partner dies it can create financial mayhem. Women can get into trouble if they don’t know about saving, debt management and other financial skills,” says Janet.

“Helping women feel empowered to make decisions and choices that can positively benefit their future is our motivation for running these workshops.”

Tracey Hancock of Te Awamutu adds that previous workshop feedback was that information was presented in a fun and relaxed way.

“These workshops will be in a similar format, in a fun and relaxed environment where we provide information in an easy-to-understand way and help women to feel empowered,” she says.

The workshops are being held in Te Awamutu on Thursday, September 14 and Hamilton on Thursday, October 5.

Tickets are on sale now - details at eventbrite.co.nz



