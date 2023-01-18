Lake Karāpiro. Photo / 123rf

A weekend of boaties behaving dangerously at Lake Karāpiro has Waikato Regional Council maritime officers concerned for the safety of the lake’s recreational users.

Regional harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck says three maritime patrol vessels were on the lake last weekend and the staff received multiple complaints from skippers about the “crazy” behaviour of other boaties.

“We had a harbourmaster boat out all day Saturday and two harbourmaster jetskis all day Sunday and, altogether, they issued 23 breaches of the rules over the weekend,” says Bredenbeck.

“Skippers were seen to be speeding near other boats, towing without observers and not wearing lifejackets when required.”

Waikato Regional Council regional harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck.

Bredenbeck says after a period of bad weather, many people were on the lake enjoying the fine weather but when the lake is congested with boats it is really important that everyone follows the safety requirements.

“We’ve had zero boating-related deaths in the Waikato this year and that’s how we want to keep it. It’s not just about the safety of the skipper and their boats, but also the safety of others on the water around them.”

He says when he and his team are out and about, they come across a lot of skippers who are not aware of the rules.

“The responsibility is for people operating boats to be aware of the rules before they get out on the water. If you don’t wear a life jacket, observe the five-knot rule or have an observer as or when required [or] you could face a $200 fine.”

For more information on rules and safety visit Rules and safety information | Waikato Regional Council.