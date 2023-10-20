Each week the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald shares a delicious recipe from Olivia Moore of That Green Olive. If you’ve missed any, don’t fret. With Labour Weekend upon us we’ve collected links to a selection of yummy things for you to try from our archives - from brunch to cocktails. Bon appetit!
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Click the pictures below for the recipes and articles:
Something brunchy
Sumac-spiced halloumi and potato hash with cumin fried eggs
Cheesy oat-crusted chicken and tarragon quiche
Something lunchy
Butternut and miso pasta with bacon
Beetroot, orange and halloumi salad
Something for dinner
Cauliflower, carrot and almond curry
One-Pan Chicken and Mushrooms in Sage & White Wine Sauce
Something sweet
Salted chocolate and peanut bliss bars
Spiced fig and brown butter cookies
Something for later
Spiced bourbon, orange and stout cocktail
