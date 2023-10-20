Sage and white wine combine to make this easy chicken dish into something special. Photos / Olivia Moore

Each week the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald shares a delicious recipe from Olivia Moore of That Green Olive. If you’ve missed any, don’t fret. With Labour Weekend upon us we’ve collected links to a selection of yummy things for you to try from our archives - from brunch to cocktails. Bon appetit!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Click the pictures below for the recipes and articles:

Something brunchy

Sumac-spiced halloumi and potato hash with cumin fried eggs

Cheesy oat-crusted chicken and tarragon quiche

Something lunchy

Butternut and miso pasta with bacon

Beetroot, orange and halloumi salad

Something for dinner

Cauliflower, carrot and almond curry

One-Pan Chicken and Mushrooms in Sage & White Wine Sauce

Something sweet

Salted chocolate and peanut bliss bars

Spiced fig and brown butter cookies

Something for later

Spiced bourbon, orange and stout cocktail













