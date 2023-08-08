Recipe: Fruit loaf bread pudding

Fruit loaf bread pudding. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

I’m sure everybody has their favourite fruit loaf. While it’s awesome toasted - or fresh - and slathered with a good bit of salted butter, it makes an epic bread pudding.

I used a beautiful fruit loaf from Breadhead in Tauranga - go in, and you’ll walk out with several bags of fresh pastries and breads; they’re incredible - but you could use any fruit loaf here. Try using up hot cross buns (hopefully there are none lingering in the freezer) or fruit English muffins.

The rest of the ingredients are very simple pantry staples - it’s a recipe to make when you don’t have time or energy to make dessert, but still want something homely and warm.

Ingredients

Serves six to eight.

250g fruit loaf, cut into 3cm cubes

3 eggs

1x395g can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup whole milk

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ tsp salt

Method