Raglan's new pontoon and gangway are now open to the public. Photo / Waikato District Council

The Raglan Whaaingaroa wharf upgrade is now complete and the new improvements have opened to the public.

Local kaumātua Atutahi Riki, of Ngaati Maahanga and Tainui, officially opened the new additions, including a new pontoon and gangway on Saturday morning.

Waikato District Council’s service delivery general manager Megan May says the day was about celebrating the collaborative effort it has taken to get the new additions over the line.

“We know the community has been keeping a close eye on our progress, and we’re so pleased to hand it over to them.”

The wharf upgrade also includes a kajak ramp and stairs, new handrails on Dolphin Pier and on the eastern and western sides of the wharf, solar-powered lighting, and kerbing on the eastern walkway.

Raglan Community Board chairman Dennis Amoore says the new additions set a promising standard for the upcoming western improvements.

Kaumātua Atutahi Riki of Ngaati Maahanga and Tainui led the karakia at the opening ceremony on Saturday morning. Photo / Waikato District Council

“This is a great start in providing more room and more access for people to connect with the sea. The upcoming work on the western side of the wharf with its tidal stairs and seating will take that next step in transforming the area into a hub for the community,” Amoore says.

May says the reopening of the wharf is a milestone.

“It marks the completion of the third of four projects to transform the wharf and wider harbour in Whaaingaroa. It is great to see the hard mahi pay off.

“We couldn’t have done it without the funding we received from Kānoa Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit, as well as our partnerships with Raglan Community Board and our iwi partners, including Ngaati Maahanga and Ngāti Hourua, Tainui o Tainui, Ngaati Tahinga and Ngāti Tamainupō.”



