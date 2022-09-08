Hamilton City Council will have a book of condolence available for the public to sign from Monday. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton City Council will have a book of condolence available for the public to sign from Monday. Photo / Supplied

Hamiltonians will join with millions around the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hamilton City Council will have a book of condolence available for the public to sign from Monday, in the ground floor reception area of the Municipal Building in Civic Square.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death this morning, after 70 years on the throne. The council has already lowered New Zealand flags to half-mast.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Queen was a compassionate, intelligent leader who had positively impacted millions of people around the world throughout her life of service.

"She was an extraordinary woman, full of grace. She led with poise and with dignity and has been a presence our entire lives," Southgate said.

"She was a woman who in many ways defined our age. She will truly never be forgotten."

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate. Photo / Supplied

Southgate spent her first 15 years in England and recalls attending the Queen's 25th Jubilee celebrations in Portsmouth with her grandmother.

"I remember an absolute sea of Union Jacks and a real sense of occasion and joy. There is no doubt Queen Elizabeth was truly loved and remained so right until the very end," she said.

"On behalf of the city, I extend our very sincere condolences to her family who are grieving the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."

Further advice will be provided over coming days on community remembrance events.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest says many people in the district will be feeling a deep sense of loss this morning following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Waipa mayor Jim Mylchreest. Photo / Supplied

"It was clear the Queen was growing more and more frail but nonetheless, I think people will be shocked and very genuinely saddened," Mylchreest said.

"Queen Elizabeth exemplified stoic and dignified leadership over many, many decades. She was held in the highest regard, not just in the Commonwealth but around the world."

"It really is the end of an era and on behalf of our entire district, I send my very genuine condolences to her family today."

Waipā District Council has lowered flags to half-mast and is now considering community remembrance events. Details will be advised as soon as possible.